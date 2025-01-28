Pictorially-rich Constitution’s original copy set to be open for viewing at Raj Bhavan

The Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan has decided to keep a copy of the Constitution of India with pictorial representations open for public view. Slides of the presentation made on Jan 26, 2025, about the original copy of the constitution to be placed for public viewing at the Raj Bhawan soon (Sourced)

The Raj Bhavan, at the instance of governor Anandiben Patel, has received a copy of the manuscript of the Constitution with the pictorial representations. A presentation on the issue was made at the reception organised on Republic Day as dignitaries lined up to meet the governor and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The presentation, played again and again in the backdrop, carried 22-24 slides beginning with the national emblem, saying the same was adopted from Mauryan Emperor Ashoka’s Lion Capital at Sarnath.

Another slide focused on a picture of a seal recovered in excavations from the Indus Valley region. The slide described the picture of zebu bull reading “A seal with an impressive zebu bull and a short inscription in the undeciphered script of our early ancestors from the pioneering Harappan or Indus-Saraswati civilisation adorns the opening page of Part-1...”

A slide deals with the pictorial representation of a Gurukula while another one speaks about Ramayana or Ramakatha symbolising victory of good over evil. Another slide deals with the Bhagvad Gita showing Arjuna before the battle of Mahabharata. There are also pictorial representations about the Buddha turning the Wheel of Dharma, Mahavir Swami, the spread of Buddhism, Panchayat Court during the period of Vikramaditya and the most famous universities of ancient India like Nalanda, which was a global centre of education and learning.

A slide linked to Part XIV of the Constitution reads “Services under the Union and the States commences with a scene from the court of Emperor Akbar in which imposing masterpieces of Mughal architect serve as a backdrop.”

Other slides deal with representation of the all-pervading Shiva Natraj engaged in his cosmic dance, the great Mahabalipuram Relief, Mahatma Gandhi, the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Sudhir Bobde, principal secretary to the governor, who worked out the presentation on the issue, said Raj Bhavan would soon place the copy of the Constitution for public viewing. Others aware of the development also confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan was getting ready to put a copy of Constitution for public viewing.

“Yes, Raj Bhavan has received an original copy of the Constitution of India with special efforts made by governor Anandiben Patel. This copy will be made available for public view soon. The governor will soon decide a place in Raj Bhavan for displaying the copy and making the same available for viewing by the people. This will add to the people’s awareness about the Constitution, inculcate a feeling of respect for the Constitution of India,” said a Raj Bhavan official aware of the development.