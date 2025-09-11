Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

PIL for action against unrecognised institutions in UP: HC seeks reply from state govt, 4 other respondents

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 09:38 pm IST

Court seeks reply from UGC, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of UP and Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University within two weeks

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the state government, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Bar Council of India (BCI), the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh (BCUP) and Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU) to file their counter affidavits (reply) within two weeks on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an inquiry to nail institutions which have been running without proper recognition in Uttar Pradesh.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order in response to the PIL petition filed by one Saurabh Singh on September 4. (For Representation)
A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order in response to the PIL petition filed by one Saurabh Singh on September 4. (For Representation)

The court also directed the SRMU to upload its recognition and approval documents on its website, SRMU counsel Amit Jaiswal said. A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order in response to the PIL petition filed by one Saurabh Singh on September 4.

The PIL also sought directives for action in the case of SRMU where students were admitted into law courses allegedly without recognition from the Bar Council of India. The petitioner requested that the BCI should be directed to upload on its website the list of recognised and derecognised colleges imparting law education.

Opposing the plea, state’s chief standing counsel Shailendra Kumar Singh contended that the state government is conducting a thorough inquiry in the matter of alleged unrecognised institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The teams were constituted for the same after the SRMU incident, hence this PIL was not maintainable, Singh said. He said the court has sought reply from said five respondents in the matter.

Protests erupted at SRMU located on Lucknow-Deva road in Barabanki on September 1 after student groups, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, alleged irregularities in its law courses.

Several students and ABVP workers were injured in a police lathicharge during the agitation. Following the protests, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission ordered an inquiry, leading to the registration of an FIR against the university for allegedly running an unrecognised law programme for three academic sessions.

News / Cities / Lucknow / PIL for action against unrecognised institutions in UP: HC seeks reply from state govt, 4 other respondents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On