PIL for action against unrecognised institutions in UP: HC seeks reply from state govt, 4 other respondents

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the state government, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Bar Council of India (BCI), the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh (BCUP) and Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU) to file their counter affidavits (reply) within two weeks on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an inquiry to nail institutions which have been running without proper recognition in Uttar Pradesh. A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order in response to the PIL petition filed by one Saurabh Singh on September 4. (For Representation)

The court also directed the SRMU to upload its recognition and approval documents on its website, SRMU counsel Amit Jaiswal said.

The PIL also sought directives for action in the case of SRMU where students were admitted into law courses allegedly without recognition from the Bar Council of India. The petitioner requested that the BCI should be directed to upload on its website the list of recognised and derecognised colleges imparting law education.

Opposing the plea, state’s chief standing counsel Shailendra Kumar Singh contended that the state government is conducting a thorough inquiry in the matter of alleged unrecognised institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The teams were constituted for the same after the SRMU incident, hence this PIL was not maintainable, Singh said. He said the court has sought reply from said five respondents in the matter.

Protests erupted at SRMU located on Lucknow-Deva road in Barabanki on September 1 after student groups, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, alleged irregularities in its law courses.

Several students and ABVP workers were injured in a police lathicharge during the agitation. Following the protests, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission ordered an inquiry, leading to the registration of an FIR against the university for allegedly running an unrecognised law programme for three academic sessions.