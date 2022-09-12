Plaintiffs recite bhajans, seek blessings of Almighty before going to courtroom
It’s our tradition to seek blessings of the Almighty before any big day. Hence, we all were at the temple, says Lakshmi Devi, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case
VARANASI Apart from the district court that dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the temple of lord Hanuman at Bhartendu Park here also remained in focus on Monday as the plaintiffs and counsel from the Hindu side began their day by seeking blessings of the Almighty and reciting bhajans ahead of the case hearing.
Locals organised a programme at the temple where they offered ‘chunnis’ to women plaintiffs and honoured the lawyers representing them.
“They are fighting for us, and for this, they deserve felicitation,” said Sudha Mishra, a local from Maidagin locality while showering flowers on the plaintiffs.
“It’s our tradition to seek blessings of the Almighty before any big day. Hence, we all were at the temple,” said Lakshmi Devi, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.
The case was filed by five women in August 2021, seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.
Rekha Singh, another plaintiff, said: “We recited Hanuman Chalisa and prayed for our victory.”
After the hour-long ‘felicitation ceremony’ at the temple around 7am, the plaintiffs and their counsel proceeded to the court, where too the plaintiffs recited bhajans and offered prayers in the chamber of the lawyers before entering the court room.
After the verdict, the plaintiffs said: “It’s the victory of all Sanatanis.”
“It’s a historical judgement that will pave way for many other cases of similar pattern,” said Madan Mohan, one of the counsel representing the Hindu side in the case.
Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls
Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher's Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi. The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari.
Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation
The political rivalry between two legislators of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has escalated, with state's food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh shooting off a legal notice to Bima Bharti, accusing her of maligning her image in public by levelling false allegations. Lesi Singh is an MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Dhamdaha constituency while Bharti is an MLA from Rupauli, both in Purnia district.
Bihar’s agri minister puts own dept in dock for fudged data, corruption
Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh has put his own department in the dock, saying it was running on fudged data and there was pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilisers. “Being the minister of agriculture department, you can call me Choron Ka Sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh said at a public gathering at Chand in Kaimur district on Sunday, a video clip of which has begun circulating on social media.
State Backward Classes Commission orders status quo on Maratha demands for inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: Quasi-judicial body Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) at a hearing on Monday held off on deciding on petitions from Maratha groups seeking inclusion in the Other Backward Class category citing the Maratha quota case pending before the Supreme Court. MSCBC chairperson Justice Anand Nirgude (retired) and members, Advocate BL Sagar Killarikar and Laxman Hake conducted a hearing in Pune on Monday to decide on applications by a clutch of Maratha groups.
Udta Punjab reboot? Video shows Punjab woman under influence of drugs, probe on
A video of a woman in Punjab's Amritsar district purportedly under heavy influence of drugs, a visual reminiscent of the horrific problem in the border state, is doing the rounds on social media, leading to a political blame game. The video, reportedly captured in Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency, showed the woman slouching, struggling to walk or even properly stand on her feet.
