Plan for Aarti on Ganga ghat in Hastinapur from Aug 15
MEERUT Preparations are underway to begin ‘ Aarti’ on Ganga ghat of Hastinapur from August 15, after hoisting the national flag.
The initiative taken by the Mahant of Karna temple Mahant Shankerdev and a functionary of the Natural Scientist Trust Priyank Bharti was approved by sub divisional magistrate of Mawana Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting.
Yadav said that along with Bharti and Mahant, a meeting of different departments would be convened on Saturday to look into all aspects of the proposal. He said that a crowd management plan and other issues would be discussed and finalised before beginning the Aarti on August 15. “We have given our approval and other things would be discussed with the organisers,” he said.
Hastinapur is located on the bank of the Ganga, 30 km from the district headquarters Meerut. Bharti said Ganga Aarti was being conducted on the ghats of the river from Haridwar to Kashi but it was not conducted in Hastinapur.
He said Hastinapur was mentioned in the epic Mahabharat and it was said Bhishm was the son of Ganga and he always offered his prayers to her. Pandavas and Karna also worshipped Ganga. “It was indeed a setback to know that Ganga was neglected in her own house,” said Priyank who approached SDM Yadav with his proposal last week and it got approved.
Priyank said that Ganga ghat at Bheekund village seemed more suitable as it had a better approach road.
He said that the first Ganga Aarti in Hastinapur would be conducted on August 15 after hosting the national flag and thereafter it would be conducted daily.
Hearths fired, Bawarchi Khana comes to life for Muharram
Officials with the Hussainabad and Allied Trust, the trust that manages the kitchen, said the services of the kitchen had been withdrawn two years back in the wake of the pandemic. “Bawarchi Khana or the royal kitchen that will ensure the preparation and distribution of tabarrukh among Azdaars has been made operational this year as things are back to normal,” said a senior employee with HAT, Habibul Hasan.
Tall poles fall short of hoisting tricolour in Pune
Pune Municipal Corporation has cited lack of technical backing, installation and retention issues to hoist flags on tall poles. Corporators have installed flagpoles at Katraj, Shaniwarwada, Warje, Wadgaonsheri and Manjri. The installation of a 207-feet-tall tricolour by Flag Foundation of India in Central Park, Connaught Place in Delhi in 2014 started a trend across the country to put up tall flagpoles. Other flagpoles came up.
Two assaulted for asking neighbours to keep their dog on leash
Gurugram: A 52-year-old man and hSubhash Chand'sson were allegedly assaulted in Pataudi for asking a neighbouring family to keep their dog on leash, police said on Friday. Kumar also suffered an injury to his left eye, causing partial vision loss. He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. “My son asked the neighbours to keep the dog on leash for an hour when the children leave for, or return from school,” Chand said.
Noida’s additional charge recovery plan worries allottees of Jaypee Infratech
Thousands of homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech Limited, who are already suffering due to the delay in getting the possession of their units, may now have one more reason to worry if the Noida authority pushes forth a proposal to recover the 'time extension charge' from the realtor for failing to complete the realty projects within a stipulated timeframe. On the 500 hectares of land in Noida, the realtor has developed and delivered around 12,000 units.
Blockchain-based platform for scribes, readers to write, read
A blockchain-based news and media platform Wortheum was formally launched on Friday at a hotel in Lucknow. “Wortheum is India's first blockchain-based news platform. Any journalist can come on the platform and write on it freely. This platform will empower journalists,” said Ashutosh Singh, founder and CEO of Wortheum on the occasion. He said that today, the platform is being listed on the Singapore-based exchange 'Coinstore' and users can now transact with Wortheum's Digital Asset.
