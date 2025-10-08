Plans afloat for Water Metro service in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj

LUCKNOW As part of a broader push to smart urban mobility solutions, the Uttar Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of introducing a Water Metro service in three major cities – Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj – to promote tourism and decongest city roads. The government will first commission a detailed feasibility study to assess the technical and financial viability of the project. Depending on the findings, further decisions will be taken on its rollout, said officials. The proposed project draws inspiration from Kerala’s Kochi Water Metro, India’s first such service, which has emerged as a model for sustainable and integrated urban transport. (Source: Kochi Water Metro Website))

“The proposed service may be both intra-city and inter-city, depending on the outcome of the feasibility study,” an official said, adding that the initiative could not only improve local mobility but also enhance tourist connectivity between the three riverfront cities.

A water metro is an integrated public transport system that uses electric-hybrid, battery-powered boats to connect various destinations along rivers, lakes and backwaters. Designed as a green mobility solution, it helps ease road congestion, cuts down air pollution and boost tourism by offering a scenic and efficient mode of travel.

“Chief secretary SP Goyal is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited later this week to discuss the feasibility of introducing water metro services in the Ganga in Varanasi, Saryu in Ayodhya and the Sangam in Prayagraj,” a senior official said.

Launched in December 2021, the Kochi Water Metro marked a first-of-its-kind initiative in India with its fleet of 23 battery-powered electric boats, including the first vessel ‘Muziris’, built by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Officials said the move is part of the state’s broader push towards developing eco-friendly and smart urban mobility solutions while strengthening river-based tourism. “The idea is to make the Ganga, Saryu and Yamuna not just spiritual and cultural icons, but also channels of clean, modern transport,” the official added.

He noted that if found feasible, the UP Water Metro could significantly enhance connectivity and tourism potential along the sacred river corridors, matching with the government’s larger vision of promoting sustainable urban development and smart city infrastructure.