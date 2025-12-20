Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Play time turns to horror: 3-year-old hit by stray bullet on Lucknow rooftop

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 06:20 am IST

A bullet fired from an unknown direction pierced a tin shed and struck the child’s head; reduced impact probably saved her life

What began as an ordinary afternoon of play on a rooftop turned into a terrifying ordeal for a family in Lucknow’s Bastouli village when a three-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet. Who fired it and from where is a question on which the police are working.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident took place on December 16 in the Ghazipur police station area, where little Lakshmi, daughter of Ramesh, was playing on the terrace of her house under a tin shed along with her elder brothers, Soubhagya, 8 and Himansh, 7. Without any warning, a loud noise pierced the air, and within moments the child collapsed, bleeding from her head and crying in agony.

Family members said they were stunned and confused, unable to comprehend how a bullet could reach the rooftop of their house. Lakshmi was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors stitched her wound. However, her condition worsened later in the night, prompting the family to take her to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

During further examination, doctors made a shocking discovery — a bullet was lodged inside the child’s head. As no bed was available, she was referred to the Trauma Centre, where a CT scan confirmed the presence of the bullet. Surgeons performed an emergency operation and successfully removed it.

Hospital sources said the child survived what could have been a fatal injury largely because the bullet first struck the tin shed on the terrace. The impact is believed to have significantly reduced the bullet’s velocity and force, sparing the child from more grievous harm. Doctors said Lakshmi’s condition is now stable and steadily improving.

The child’s father, Ramesh, said the family has no clue where the bullet came from. “There was no firing in our house or anywhere nearby that we know of. The bullet suddenly came from above and hit my daughter. It still feels unreal,” he said.

Ghazipur police station in-charge Ajay Narayan Singh said a case has been registered against an unidentified person under BNS section 109 (1) (attempt to murder). “We are probing all possible angles, including the trajectory of the bullet. Teams are questioning residents and checking nearby rooftops and open areas to trace the source of the firing,” he said.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the person responsible for the reckless act that nearly cost a child her life.

