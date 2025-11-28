PM KUSUM scheme: Govt to provide over 40k subsidised solar pumps to UP farmers

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM), the Uttar Pradesh government will provide 40,521 subsidised solar pumps to farmers in 2025-2026. The state agriculture department will provide subsidies to farmers for various solar pumps. (For Representation)

To avail this benefit, farmers must apply on the agriculture department’s website www.agriculture.up.gov.in by December 15. Farmers, who will be selected through an e-lottery, are being provided substantial subsidies by the central and State governments for nine types of solar pumps.

The state agriculture department will provide subsidies to farmers for various solar pumps. The central and state governments will also share these subsidies. For 2 HP DC/AC surface pumps, the state government will provide subsidies of ₹56,737 each, and the central government will provide ₹41,856 each. Farmers will receive a total subsidy of ₹98,593 each for both pumps. They will receive a central and state share subsidy of ₹1,00,215 for a 2 HP/DC submersible pump.

A subsidy of ₹99,947 will be provided for a 2 HP AC submersible pump. A subsidy of ₹1,33,621 will be provided for a 3 HP/DC submersible pump and ₹1,32,314 for a 3 HP/AC submersible pump. Under the scheme, farmers will receive a subsidy of ₹77,618 from the state government and ₹54,696 from the Centre.

Farmers will receive a subsidy of ₹1,88,038 on a 5 HP/AC submersible pump. Farmers will receive a maximum subsidy of ₹2,54,983 on 7.5 HP/AC and 10 HP/AC submersible pumps. Separate subsidies will also be available on both pumps. A subsidy of ₹1,40,780 from the state government and ₹1,14,203 from the central government will be provided to registered farmers.

Farmers can book subsidised solar pumps online by visiting www.agriculture.up.gov.in and clicking on the “Book Solar Pump for Subsidy” link. Farmers will need to deposit ₹5,000 as token money upon online booking. Once the booking is confirmed, they will receive a notification on their registered mobile number. After this, farmers will have to deposit the remaining amount after the subsidy online.

According to the agriculture department, there is a provision for a 3% interest rebate (totalling six percent) from the central and state governments under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) for farmers who take a loan from a bank and deposit their share.