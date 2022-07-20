PM likely to attend event to mark death anniv of Mulayam’s confidante
KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually attend an event to be organised in Kanpur’s Meharban Singh ka Purwa township on July 25 to mark the 10th death anniversary of socialist leader Chowdhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was one of the closest confidantes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
“The PM’s office has communicated that the Prime Minister would address the gathering virtually. Earlier, the PM was expected to arrive for the death anniversary, but as the new President would assume office on July 25, his programme changed,” said Sukhram Singh Yadav, son of Harmohan Singh Yadav. Sukhram Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha as SP MP and is ex-chairman of the UP Legislative Council.
If sources are to be believed, the PM participating in an event of a family considered close to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is a significant development. Within political circles, this is being seen as a launch of ‘Mission 2024’ with an eye on the SP’s traditional Yadav and Sikh voters.
Apart from the Yadavs, the Sikh community has been aligning with the SP as Harmohan Singh Yadav had saved many Sikh families during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. After a series of arrests in the anti-Sikh riot cases, the PM would speak on Harmohan Singh Yadav’s bravery and look to consolidate the Sikh votes in BJP’s favour, opined political pundits.
Harmohan Singh Yadav and his family lived in Kanpur’s Ratanlal Nagar with many Sikh families in the vicinity. “When the rioters targeted these families, my father along with some other family members repulsed the attack after hours of struggle. Thereafter, the Sikh community had felicitated my father. Later, the President of India honoured him with Shaurya Chakra,” said Sukhram Singh Yadav.
“Chowdhary saheb saved my life…there are many families that are alive today because of him and his bravery,” stated Kulwinder Singh Jaggi, 61, a resident of Ratanlal Nagar.
Now, the BJP looks to win over the loyalty of the Yadav Mahasabha, a body Harmohan Singh had established to bring the Yadavs into the mainstream. Of late, Harmohan Singh’s family was distancing from the SP as two of its members joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections, stated political pundits.
-
ED registers money-laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, based on a 2018 case in which the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had arrested her for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of ₹31.6 crore. An ED officer said though Arora was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday, she failed to turn up and sought time through her lawyer.
-
Woman files petition in CBD Belapur court demanding Ganesh Naik to take DNA test
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik's alleged 'live-in partner', who had accused him of rape, has now filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court demanding him to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of her son, if Naik is denying the paternity himself. She has also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He had earlier been denied bail by Thane Sessions Court.
-
BJP govt invoking NSA even in trivial cases: Mayawati
LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking National Security Act even in trivial cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The BSP chief was reviewing preparations of the party organizations in a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.
-
2 teachers of school in UP’s Hapur booked for forcing students to take off uniform
MEERUT Two teachers of a primary school in Udaipur village of UP's Hapur were booked and suspended for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to two other girls, who were not in school dress, for clicking photos on July 11, said police. The school had organised a photo session of the students and a few girls were not in uniform.
-
A walk down the puddled memory lane in tricity
Monsoon is probably almost everyone's favourite season – not because of rain (because many hate it) but because of the fond memories it brings along. Its earthy smell brings along memories of getting drenched in the season's first shower, making paper boats, spotting rainbows, innumerable chai-pakora-jalebi parties and family antaksharis, among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics