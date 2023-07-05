PM to launch 12,100-crore projects in Kashi on July 7

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than ₹12,100 crore during a visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Friday (July 7), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, which has been completed at a cost of over ₹ 2750 crore, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster will also be dedicated to the public during the PM’s visit. (File Photo)

According to the PMO, he will open Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the dedicated freight corridor. Built at a cost of over ₹6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and efficient movement of goods. The PM will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines, electrification of which has been completed at a cost of more than ₹990 crore.

These include Ghazipur city-Aunrihar rail line, Aunrihar-Jaunpur line and the Bhatni-Aunrihar line. This will mark the completion of 100% electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh.

The four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, which has been completed at a cost of over ₹2750 crore, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster will also be dedicated to the public.

Among the multiple projects in Varanasi that will be inaugurated by the PM are construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads; international girls’ hostel building constructed on the BHU campus; Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) - Vocational Training Centre at Karsara village; residential buildings and amenities at Sindhaura police station, PAC (Bhullanpur), fire station (Pindra) and government residential school (Tarsada); Economic Offences Research Organization building; sewer line from Mohan Katra to Konia Ghat and a modern septage management system in Ramna village; 30 double-sided backlit LED unipoles; a cow dung-based biogas plant at NDDB Milk plant (Ramnagar) and a unique floating changing rooms jetty at Dashashwamedh Ghat, which will facilitate bathing of devotees in Ganga.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by Modi include construction of three two-lane rail over bridges (RoB) near Chaukhandi, Kadipur and Hardattapur railway stations; construction of Vyasnagar-Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction rail flyover; and construction and renovation of 15 PWD roads. These projects will be developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹780 crore.

The PM will also lay the foundation stones of 192 rural drinking water schemes, to be built at a cost of more than ₹550 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It will provide pure drinking water to seven lakh people in 192 villages.

The foundation stones of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats will be laid. This will facilitate public conveniences, waiting areas, wood storage, waste disposal and eco- friendly cremation pyres.

Other projects whose foundation will be laid include floating changing room jetties at six religiously significant bathing ghats on the banks of Ganga in Varanasi on the lines of floating changing room jetties of Dashashwamedh Ghat and construction of students’ hostel on CIPET campus, Karsara.

During the programme, the will also distribute loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of rural houses under PMAY and Ayushman Bharat cards to the beneficiaries in UP. This will kickstart the Grih Pravesh of 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries, distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries and distribution of 2.88 crore Ayushman cards.