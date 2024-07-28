PM praises U.P.’s “Bagh Mitra” initiative in “Mann Ki Baat”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat’s” 112th episode, praised Pilibhit’s “Bagh Mitra Programme” on the occasion of World Tiger Day on Sunday. PM Modi’s praise for Bagh Mitra programme came on World Tiger Day. (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude on his X handle stating that the honourable PM’s special mention of the “Bagh Mitra Programme” in Pilibhit district will inspire all participants.

The initiative, launched in 2019, aims to reduce man-animal conflict. In October 2023, CM Yogi Adityanath introduced the ‘Bagh Mitr App’ in Pilibhit, said the state government in a press statement.

Over 120 individuals, including young people, elderly citizens and four women, are part of the “Bagh Mitra” network.

Bagh Mitras use a WhatsApp group to report sighting of tigers or other wildlife, enabling the forest department to promptly respond and ensure public safety by tracking the animals’ locations.

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, established in 2014, initially had 24 tigers. To note, 70 percent of the world’s tigers are found in India.

A tiger census conducted in Pilibhit in 2022 revealed that the tiger population had tripled over eight years, with 72 tigers now residing in the reserve.

If a tiger or any other animal is spotted outside the forest, the ‘Bagh Mitras’ are instructed to notify the WhatsApp group and the department by phone immediately.

This prompt communication allows staff to respond quickly and deploy a team. A monitoring team is dispatched to ensure public safety if a tiger is near agricultural areas.