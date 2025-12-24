Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
PMLA court takes note of ED case against Louise Khurshid

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 04:22 am IST

The case pertains to the alleged diversion of government grants meant for the distribution of artificial limbs and assistive equipment to persons with disabilities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow zonal office, has secured a major legal step in a money laundering case linked to the alleged misuse of government funds by the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust. The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Lucknow, took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on November 25, 2025, confirmed senior ED officials on Tuesday.

According to the ED, the funds were misused for personal and institutional gain instead of being utilised for organising camps as sanctioned by the Centre. (For Representation)
They said the ED had filed the prosecution complaint on August 11, 2025, seeking confiscation of properties worth 45.92 lakh and conviction of the accused—Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, its then project director Louise Khurshid, wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Mohammad Athar—for their alleged involvement in money laundering.

The case pertains to the alleged diversion of government grants meant for the distribution of artificial limbs and assistive equipment to persons with disabilities. According to the ED, the funds were misused for personal and institutional gain instead of being utilised for organising camps as sanctioned by the Centre.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of 17 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Pratyush Shukla, a representative of the Trust, and others. Chargesheets have been filed by the police in all 17 cases against Athar Farooqui alias Mohammad Athar, the then secretary of the Trust, and Louise Khurshid.

Investigations revealed that the Trust received a grant-in-aid of 71.50 lakh, which was allegedly not utilised for its intended purpose. Instead, the ED claims that the funds were diverted by Pratyush Shukla, Mohammad Athar and Louise Khurshid in the interest of the Trust and for their personal benefit.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth 45.92 lakh, including 15 immovable properties in the form of agricultural land located in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, valued at 29.51 lakh, along with 16.41 lakh lying in four bank accounts linked to the Trust. Further proceedings in the case will now continue before the special PMLA court, Lucknow.

