PM Modi meets Pahalgam terror attack victim’s family members in Kanpur, consoles them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, the Kanpur-based businessman who was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

The meeting was held at the Air Force Station, Chakeri, as the prime minister offered condolences and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Shubham Dwivedi’s parents, Sanjay and Seema, along with Shubham’s wife Aishanya, were present during the meeting. Shubham and Aishanya were married on February 12 this year.

Modi spent time with the family, acknowledged their pain and said the nation would forever honour the courage and sacrifice of Shubham. He reassured them of the government’s support and shared their sorrow, stating that such acts of terrorism would not weaken the country’s resolve.

Following the interaction, Aishanya said, “It felt as though someone had placed a hand over my head.”

“The prime minister spoke with great empathy and told me that the country is proud of Shubham. His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

She also said Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to ongoing anti-terror operations and made clear that the fight against terrorism would continue with full force.

Aishanya told the prime minister that the attack appeared intended to disrupt the improving situation in the valley.

“Things were getting better in Kashmir, and perhaps the attackers came to undo that progress,” she said.

“They asked our religion before they shot. They wanted to divide us, to create hatred between Hindus and Muslims.”

She added that Modi listened intently and responded with understanding.

“The pain was visible on his face,” she said. “He also consoled my father-in-law, placing a hand on his shoulder.”

Speaking after the meeting, Sanjay Dwivedi expressed gratitude for what he called the government’s strong and timely response to the attack.

“We are grateful that the Prime minister took the time to meet us and expressed such deep sorrow,” he said. “He promised that this fight against terrorism will continue until it is rooted out.”

The meeting concluded with Modi assuring the family that he would meet them again soon.

“He said there was little time today, but he will come again. That gave us strength,” said Dwivedi.