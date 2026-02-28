Pocso case against seer: Police step up evidence collection, trace other minors

Jhunsi police have expanded their probe into the alleged sexual abuse case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and three others, stepping up evidence collection and efforts to identify other minors mentioned in the complaint lodged by Ashutosh Brahmachari. Phulpur ACP Vimal Kishore Mishra said a police team will visit Kashi to question the accused only after the current phase of evidence collection concludes. (For representation)

Senior officials said evidence collection is underway, as the incidents cited relate to both the Mahakumbh 2025 and the Magh Mela 2026. Police are also trying to trace other minors whom the complainant alleges were exploited at the accused’s camp.

“We are leaving no angle of the case unexplored, especially since it involves minors. We are speaking to people who were present in the accused’s camp and examining the evidence provided by the alleged victims,” an officer said.

Jhunsi SHO Mahesh Mishra confirmed that the evidence-gathering process is ongoing. “Once evidence collection is complete, the charge sheet will be prepared and submitted in court,” he added.

Phulpur ACP Vimal Kishore Mishra said a police team will visit Kashi to question the accused only after the current phase of evidence collection concludes. He added that medical examinations of both minor boys have been completed and their statements recorded.

Earlier on Friday, the Allahabad high court granted interim relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand by staying his arrest in the case. The court also extended protection to his disciple, Mukundanand Giri. However, it clarified that the investigation would continue in accordance with the law. While reserving its order on the anticipatory bail plea, the court directed both accused to cooperate fully with the ongoing probe. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 12.

Meanwhile, alleging threats from rival groups, Ashutosh Brahmachari said he intends to withdraw his complaint.

Speaking over the phone from Shamli, he claimed he had informed the local police about the threats and sought security, but no protection had been provided so far. He declined to disclose the number of batuks (minor disciples) residing at his ashram, citing concerns for their safety.

“My children and I are extremely scared. I cannot pursue this case against such powerful people who are issuing threats, especially when the police have failed to take notice. We are unable to step out of the ashram,” he said.

He further alleged that a false case had been registered against him for threatening the counsel for the accused. He claimed that late at night he was asked to appear in court the following morning, which he described as impossible.