Police are for our safety, security: Shekhar Suman

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 10, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Congratulating the Uttar Pradesh police on their podcast series, Suman said the initiative would help in beating the negative preconceptions surrounding the police

In the seventh episode of podcast “Beyond the Badge”, veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who recently visited the Mahakumbh, spoke about his life and travel experiences.

Shekhar Suman appears in the seventh episode of Beyond the Badge (Sourced)
Congratulating the Uttar Pradesh police on their podcast series, Suman said the initiative would help in beating the negative preconceptions surrounding the police. “The podcast will help in changing biases such as police catch, beat and put people in jail. Police are for our safety, for our care,” he said.

“Police were created so that society can run smoothly and safely. Therefore, I salute all the policemen, all the soldiers and farmers who have left their comforts and are engaged in serving the country,” he added.

He praised policemen, administrative officials and sanitation workers who were involved in the arrangement, security and cleanliness during the Mahakumbh. He added, “There were two thousand reasons not to come to the Mahakumbh , but after coming here with my family, I have only seen goodness. I am leaving the Mahakumbh very satisfied.

