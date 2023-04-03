History-sheeter nabbed after exchange of fire

Police on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter following an exchange of fire near Jemini Hall under Ramgarh lake police station limits of Gorakhpur district. When a police team chased them since the duo didn’t stop, the latter opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police fired after which one of them suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the district hospital,” police said

Akash, who carried a reward of ₹25,000, was trying to flee with another criminal, identified as Arpit Shukla. Shukla has been on the run after he allegedly opened fire on a former head of Kanail village, Mauli Shukla, near Bhagat Singh Crossing on March 29, SP-city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said.

Akash, a resident of Sanjarpur village in Azamgarh, received bullet wounds as he tried to flee with Shukla on a motorcycle.

“Police personnel were carrying out an intensive checking of vehicles. As such, they asked two youths on a motorcycle to stop. When a police team chased them since the duo didn’t stop, the latter opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police fired after which one of them suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the district hospital,” the police official said.

The SP said Shukla, who hails from Kanail under Belipar police station limits, would be arrested soon as police personnel were raiding his possible hideouts. Shukla has been named in over a dozen cases of loot and murder.