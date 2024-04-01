Police foil attempt to offer prayers at ‘Krishna Koop’

AGRA: Eleven individuals, including four women, were stopped and taken to the police station when they attempted to offer prayers at the ‘Krishna Koop’ on the premises of the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura on Monday. They were released in the evening after questioning, according to the police. Hindu activist being taken to police station while attempting to move towards Krishna Koop at Shahi Eidgah in Mathura (HT photo)

Hindu outfits claim that prayers have been offered to Sheetla Mata at ‘Krishna Koop’ since ancient times after the festival of Holi. However, this practice was discontinued after objections were raised by the Shahi Eidgah mosque committee.

A lawyer and Hindu activist, Mahendra Pratap Singh, has filed an application before the Allahabad high court seeking directions from the court to allow prayers at ‘Krishna Koop’ without any hindrance from the Muslim community.

“The application was scheduled for a hearing on Monday, and the Shahi Eidgah committee filed its reply. The next for the hearing has now been fixed for April 4,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh over the phone from Allahabad.

Meanwhile, about a dozen activists from Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, led by Dinesh Sharma and supported by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, reached near the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises on Monday. They attempted to march towards the Shahi Eidgah to offer prayers at ‘Krishna Koop’ around 9 am but were stopped at a barrier by police.

“Eleven people, including four women, were stopped at a barrier before reaching the ‘Krishna Koop’ site at Shahi Eidgah and were brought to the police station. They were questioned and their details were noted before being released on Monday evening,” stated Praveen Malik, circle officer (city) of Mathura.

“We have orders not to allow any new tradition to take place, thus we stopped them. However, 35 devotees from the locality near Shahi Eidgah, who had been offering prayers in the past, were allowed for 15 minutes between 5 am and 5:15 am at Krishna Koop on Monday, and they returned after offering prayers as permitted,” Malik added.