Police Manthan-2025: Yogi unveils YAKSH app, charts road map for tech-driven policing

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday outlined a comprehensive roadmap to modernise policing in Uttar Pradesh on the inaugural day of Police Manthan-2025, a two-day senior police officers’ conference, on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna at the unveiling of the YAKSH app in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Emphasis was laid on police station management, cyber crime control, infrastructure expansion and human resource development during the programme.

The chief minister also launched the AI-powered YAKSH app, a digital platform aimed at strengthening data-driven and technology-enabled policing. Officials said the YAKSH App will strengthen surveillance, enable faster detection and resolution of cases, and align with the state government’s vision of a modern, sensitive and professional Uttar Pradesh Police.

Senior officials, including principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna and ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, were present at the conference.

Calling police station management the backbone of the policing system, Yogi directed that station house officers be posted strictly on merit to ensure prompt and sensitive assistance to victims. He stressed stronger coordination across all levels of the force. On infrastructure, the CM said rural and urban police stations should adopt a corporate-style, citizen-friendly look, adding that there is no shortage of funds for smart policing.

He directed the use of modern technology in police offices and adequate parking facilities for visitors. He also asked officials to fast-track construction of police commissionerate buildings and prioritise vertical expansion of police infrastructure.

Cyber crime emerged as a key focus area. A presentation by DG Cyber Crime Binod Kumar Singh highlighted the rise in online frauds, modus operandi of cyber criminals and counter-strategies. The chief minister termed cyber crime a growing challenge and called for a multi-layered, coordinated response, including expansion of the 1930 cyber helpline and establishment of a dedicated cyber headquarters. He also directed the use of the BC Sakhi network for grassroots-level cyber awareness.

Human resource development and police behaviour were discussed in another session. DG Training Rajeev Sabharwal presented initiatives on professional training, behavioural reforms, welfare schemes and resolution of service issues.

Yogi noted that police training capacity has increased nearly tenfold since 2017 to about 60,000, making the force more professional and people-friendly.

The chief minister also called for multi-dimensional development of police lines as centres of public awareness, proposing police museums, traffic parks and cyber awareness facilities. Emphasising merit-based promotions, he said over 1.55 lakh police personnel have been promoted so far, and praised the Vama Sarathi platform for supporting police families, women empowerment and skill development.

A leap towards smart policing

Launched during the Beat Policing session, the YAKSH App integrates advanced policing tools on a single platform to enhance crime prevention, monitoring and investigation. Key features include a police-station-based offender database with regular verification, beat-level accountability, real-time alerts, AI-based facial recognition, voice search, CrimeGPT, gang analysis and risk-based offender scoring.

The app also enables real-time data uploads from the field and quick reporting of illegal activities such as gambling, illicit liquor trade and trafficking, significantly reducing response time.