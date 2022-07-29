Police vigil in sensitive U.P. districts from today as Moharram begins
Lucknow: With Moharram beginning from Saturday, the state police have been put on the alert and officials of communally sensitive districts have been told to make necessary police deployment on Tazia procession routes as well as mourning places.
Senior police officials at the police headquarters in Lucknow have asked the district police chiefs to carry out flag march in sensitive localities to instil a sense of security among people and sound a warning to trouble -makers.
The month of Moharram marks the start of the Islamic calendar and is one of its most sacred months. And the 1st, 7th, 8th, 9th , 10th and 12th Moharram processions are sensitive following which elaborate security arrangements have been made.
UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said detailed guidelines had been issued to the officials of sensitive districts and the district police chiefs had been asked to ensure that only those processions be allowed that were taken out traditionally in the past. No new processions or routes would be allowed.
He said police conducted flag march on Moharram procession routes in most of the districts on Friday. He also said directions were issued to remove all posters and banners from the processions routes to avert any law-and-order problem and maintain peace. Construction material or other things lying on the routes would also be removed.
He said the officials had been told to counter rumour-mongering through social media platforms that often led to trouble. They were also told to help in making necessary arrangements by municipal corporation, Jal Nigam, health and public works department.
In Lucknow, commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said the city police were prepared well in advance and had divided the entire Old city (which mainly had Muslim population and observed Moharram mourning) into five zones and sectors. He said intensive deployment of police force was done according to the sensitivity of every zone and sector.
Another police official said close circuit television (CCTv) cameras were installed on routes on which Moharram procession would be taken out. He said at least 50 police personnel would be equipped with body worn cameras to keep watch on every activity during the procession and drones would also be used for aerial vigil. Besides, 70 motorcycle mobiles would be patrolling in the entire Old city to ensure peace during Moharram, he added.
The official said the religious leaders and other influential people were asked to help police and administration in curbing rumour-mongering and trouble. He said the administration would keep sharing each and every development during this period so that people may not get misled by the rumour-mongers.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
