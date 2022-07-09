Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid
LUCKNOW: With the UP Government’s strict ‘Qurbani’ guidelines, steep hike in prices of sacrificial goats and people yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during Covid times, many Muslims have opted for pool-in sacrifice this Bakrid, the occasion marked by sacrificing of goats and other animals, including male buffalos.
In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice.
Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”
The maulana had also made an appeal to the masses, to opt for pool-in sacrifice and to feed the poor.
On an average, he said, a goat cost around ₹19000 and with it, only one person could perform qurbani. In case of qurbani of a bigger animal, including male buffalo, seven people can perform the sacrifice (as per Islam) and it was cheaper than sacrificing a goat.
Some people also cited sky rocketing prices of goats as the reason for the pool-in sacrifice. “This Bakrid, the prices of sacrificial goats in the Bakra mandi are quite high. Till last year, people used to buy goats from the neighbouring districts at cheaper price, but this year the transportation of goats is tough following government restrictions. So, the prices are high. In comparison to a goat which is priced between Rs16000 to ₹30,000 and above, the cost of a male buffalo starts from ₹12,000 onwards,” said Bilal Arshad, a young entrepreneur, who hails from the Old City.
People also cited the UP Government’s strict qurbani guidelines.
“I think it’s time for the community to adopt safe and hygienic qurbani mechanism, right from slaughtering the animal till the distribution of meat and disposal of waste. Also, there are strict guidelines of the UP Government on qurbani, hence pool-in qurbani seems to be the safest method in changing times,” said Wamiq Naeem, a local from the Old City.
-
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
-
Higher complications among newborns of Covid-infected mothers during Delta wave: Study
The incidence of preterm births, low birth weight, admissions to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and other adverse outcomes in newborns of mothers infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 were higher during the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to a new multi-institutional study published in the European Journal of Paediatrics on Saturday. The study found that significantly higher neonatal complications were reported in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
-
Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai: A 41-year-old dental surgeon faces arrest over hhe'sFacebook post regarding Hanuman Chalisa in the wake of communal tension that erupted in the city after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana raked up Hanuman Chalisa issue. The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.
-
Six killed in accident in U.P.’s Chitrakoot; CM Yogi announces ex gratia
Six people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding loader hit them on Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway in Chitrakoot district on Saturday morning, police said. The victims hailing from Jari village in Banda district had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Rauli Kalayanpur village in Chitrakoot. They were sitting on the roadside when the accident occurred, said Chitrakoot additional superintendent of police Shailendra Rai.
-
Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive
Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had contracted mild Covid-19, and has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan in West Bengal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics