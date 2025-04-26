Poor sanitation in U.P. capital: Conduct survey of all drains, directs civic chief

In the wake of rising complaints over poor sanitation in Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Saturday ordered an immediate survey of all city drains and warned of strict disciplinary action against lax officials. Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar during a review meeting on April 26. (Sourced)

During a review meeting, Kumar, who assumed office a couple of days ago, directed zonal sanitary officers to complete survey of drains and submit detailed reports within two days. Regular maintenance and real-time cleaning of drains have been made mandatory.

Strict orders were issued that drain cleaning would only be permitted if same-day removal of silt was arranged. Kumar warned that leaving silt on roads after cleaning leads to more filth and public complaints, harming the civic body’s reputation.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) also made it compulsory for all zonal officers and field staff to personally inspect cleaning work every morning.

Attendance records of sanitation workers will now be strictly verified and fake entries will invite tough action. Newly extended areas within LMC limits will get priority in development works, with senior officials emphasising that no discrimination between old and new areas will be tolerated.

Also, if garbage remains unattended in any zone, the concerned zonal officer and zonal sanitary officer will be held responsible for it. Officials stressed that the LMC, as an emergency service, must address public complaints swiftly. Any delay in resolving complaints will attract action against the officer concerned.

Additional municipal commissioners Lalit Kumar, Arun Gupta and Dr Arvind Kumar Rao were prominent among those who attended the meeting that the municipal commissioner chaired.

Complete projects swiftly: Kumar at Shivri plant

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Saturday directed LMC officials to speed up civic projects and maintain strict quality standards during his inspection of the Shivri waste management plant here.

During the visit, Kumar reviewed the plant’s operations and chaired a meeting with the engineering department to assess the ongoing development works. He instructed engineers to make a list of incomplete projects and prioritise their completion without delay.

Kumar emphasised that no compromise in construction quality would be tolerated. Key projects reviewed included sewerage management, road construction, drainage upgrades and sanitation improvements.

The civic commissioner stressed the need for timely delivery of basic services to citizens and warned of action against negligence. Kumar also instructed officers to conduct frequent field visits, maintain presence at project sites and address public grievances promptly.