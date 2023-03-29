Position CSR as a career opportunity for youth: Asim Arun

Long-term collaboration between governments and corporation can help scale up projects nationwide and offer a more socially and economically holistic growth model, said minister of state for social welfare Asim Arun. The minister noted that it was fundamentally necessary for corporations to focus on maintaining sustainability in accordance with profits (Sourced)

He inaugurated the 10th edition of CII Northern Region Conference on CSR (corporate social responsibility) held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on Tuesday. The minister noted that it was fundamentally necessary for corporations to focus on maintaining sustainability in accordance with profits, which means to work in such a manner that business is conducted with minimal negative impact on the environment.

He added that there was also the need for an arrangement between government/s and organisations to position CSR as a career opportunity and recruit young minds who can be trained effectively to solve problems towards development of the nation.

He further complimented CII for making efforts towards promoting affirmative action for providing employment opportunities to each sector of society.

Harish Aggarwal, chairman, CII NR regional committee on CSR and AA and managing director, Asian Concreates and Cements spoke about the importance of ensuring transparency and accountability to establish a robust CSR model. He highlighted that there is a need for the government to curate projects and invite industry to partner in it instead of contributing financially. He also mentioned that the governments should list projects on a portal for industry to select and participate in them.