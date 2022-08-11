‘Postal dept launched waterproof envelopes, ensured timely delivery of rakhis’

The festival of Rakshabandhan symbolises special bond between brothers and sisters. The siblings living apart in different districts await eagerly for the rakhis to arrive on time. To ensure that rakhis reached the concerned destinations safely and on time, the postal department made special arrangements this time.

The Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle had issued special waterproof designer rakhi envelopes for sending rakhis. These envelopes were made available in all post offices ahead of the festival to be celebrated on Thursday.

The envelopes are completely waterproof, making them ideal for sending rakhis. They are designed to be visually appealing by using a variety of colours. The price of these designer envelopes is Rs10 per piece.

The envelopes are available at Lucknow GPO, Chowk head post office, Aliganj sub-post office, Mahanagar sub-post office, and Nirala Nagar sub-post office, Alambagh sub-post office, Gomti Nagar sub-post office and others.

Vivek Kumar Daksh, postmaster general, Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle, informed that this time waterproof designer rakhi envelopes were made abundantly available to customers in post offices located in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Rae Bareli districts that fall under the Lucknow Headquarters Postal Range. Special handling was done in post offices to ensure that rakhis were delivered on time. The postmen were also working after shifts to make sure that the lots were delivered on time.