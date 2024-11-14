Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pothole-free roads in U.P: Some work done, much of the target yet to be achieved

ByGaurav Saigal, Lucknow
Nov 14, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Despite 10 departments working on potholes, 1,500 km remain unfinished. Only 96% of the 44,539 km target was met by the revised deadline of November 5.

Even as 10 departments were assigned the work of filling up potholes across the state with a revised deadline October 31, work on at least 1,500 km of road is still pending.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the updated data, only two departments achieved 100% of the given target. The target was to get 44,539 km of roads pothole-free, and by November 5, work on 42,946-kms or 96% of roads has been done.

As per the data UP PWD is yet to make 1,224 km pothole-free as it finished work on 38,814 km against a target of 40,038 km. This was the biggest target among the 10 departments.

The Panchayati Raj department completed work on 408 km and housing and urban planning department on 30 km of road under it, achieving 100% of the target.

Departments that have work pending include NHAI, Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Development Agency, department of infrastructure and industrial development, sugarcane and irrigation.

The total target of roads to be made pothole free was 44,539 km and work has been done upon 42,946 km. The earlier deadline was October 10, but keeping in view the rain that continued in most parts of the state till October 10 the target date was revised. This was done as road construction amid rain does not give the desired result and the work done gets damaged.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //