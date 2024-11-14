Pothole-free roads in U.P: Some work done, much of the target yet to be achieved

Even as 10 departments were assigned the work of filling up potholes across the state with a revised deadline October 31, work on at least 1,500 km of road is still pending. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the updated data, only two departments achieved 100% of the given target. The target was to get 44,539 km of roads pothole-free, and by November 5, work on 42,946-kms or 96% of roads has been done.

As per the data UP PWD is yet to make 1,224 km pothole-free as it finished work on 38,814 km against a target of 40,038 km. This was the biggest target among the 10 departments.

The Panchayati Raj department completed work on 408 km and housing and urban planning department on 30 km of road under it, achieving 100% of the target.

Departments that have work pending include NHAI, Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Development Agency, department of infrastructure and industrial development, sugarcane and irrigation.

The total target of roads to be made pothole free was 44,539 km and work has been done upon 42,946 km. The earlier deadline was October 10, but keeping in view the rain that continued in most parts of the state till October 10 the target date was revised. This was done as road construction amid rain does not give the desired result and the work done gets damaged.