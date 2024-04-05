 Power in summer: Extensive steps taken for smooth supply, claims UPPCL - Hindustan Times
Power in summer: Extensive steps taken for smooth supply, claims UPPCL

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 05, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Significant efforts are underway, with investments amounting to approximately ₹13,500 crore dedicated to reducing losses and optimising the distribution network

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has undertaken extensive measures to strengthen the state’s power infrastructure, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
“Between April 1, 2022, and February 22, 2024, as many as 5,17,035 transformers have been replaced across the state, significantly enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the distribution network,” UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel claimed on Friday.

“Also, a substantial length of 18,269 kilometers of AB cable has been laid since April 1, 2022, which promises to bolster electricity supply, particularly during peak summer, the capacity of 86 substations of 33/11 kV has been augmented, and 1,267 new distribution transformers have been installed, with the capacity of 7,882 existing distribution transformers being increased,” he added.

Under the ambitious Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), significant efforts are underway, with investments amounting to approximately 13,500 crore dedicated to reducing losses and optimising the distribution network.

Moreover, a comprehensive business plan for the fiscal year 2024-25 includes proposed works worth 4,000-5,000 crore, aimed at further strengthening the power system across the state.

Goyel said that uninterrupted 24x7 power was being provided to consumers in the current month. “We have made all the arrangements for sufficient power availability so that no emergency rostering takes place due to demand-supply gap in summer,” he said.

Power in summer: Extensive steps taken for smooth supply, claims UPPCL
