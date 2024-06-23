Power outages continue in many areas of Lucknow

Several areas in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow are still facing power outages. Although there has been a drop in temperature recently, the crisis is largely due to damage in transformers. During the last 15 days, around 320 transformers have got damaged in Lucknow. (For Representation)

The localities facing power pangs include Chowk, Katra Bijan Beg, Victoria Street, Faizullahganj, Daliganj, Khadra, Triveni Nagar, Indira Nagar Sector 14, Shivaji Nagar and Ismailganj.

During the last 15 days, around 320 transformers have got damaged. Chief engineer, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), Ravi Aggarwal announced the submission of a new business plan aimed at enhancing load capacity of these transformers.

On Friday night, a 400 KVA transformer in Katra Bijan Beg area of Old Lucknow got damaged. It was replaced with a new one by Saturday noon. However, many areas remained without power overnight. On Saturday morning, irate residents gathered at Victoria sub-centre demanding a solution to the persisting problem.

In response, an additional 250 KVA transformer was installed on two poles to restore electricity in the affected areas. However, on Sunday, thousands of residents in Katra Wafa Baig, Takiya Haji and Nusrat localities continued to suffer from power outages amid sweltering heat.

Local consumers have attributed the persistent electricity crisis to electricity theft. They allege that some individuals are illegally tapping into the power supply to run home-based factories and charge dozens of e-rickshaws using domestic electricity.

This illegal activity, allegedly facilitated by a nexus of contractual workers and electricity pilferers, has left ordinary consumers facing hardships.

The LESA chief engineer said superintending engineer RC Pandey has been directed to hold a meeting with the executive engineers of Thakurganj and Chowk to expedite installation of additional 250 KVA transformers on both sides and also to check power pilferage.