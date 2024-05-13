‘Power struggle’ unfolds in health directorate corridors

Amid dozens of political battles underway across the country, some bosses in the state health directorate are also fighting a contest of sorts. The apparent infighting, between director general (medical health) Dr Brijesh Rathore and director (administration) Rajaganpati R, is over roles and responsibilities that lay with them. PMSA, a body of government doctors, stated that files related to medical services are to be examined and executed by the DG health (For representation)

The matter came to the fore when the joint secretary of Uttar Pradesh administration asked Dr Rathore to clarify ‘works and responsibilities’ of the office of the director (administration).

This was asked on May 8 in response to a letter from the DG regarding upscaling of the post of the director (administration) to the state government on February 27.

However, in his reply (to the joint secretary), the DG submitted he ‘never wrote’ such a letter. The DG health in his reply to the principal secretary of medical health said, “No such letter was issued...”

The very next day on May 10, the DG issued an office order stating he, being the competent authority of the health directorate, could demand any file directly from the office under him and issued orders regarding the same.

On the same day, director (administration) Rajaganpati R, an IAS officer, issued a circular citing a government order from January of 1982 regarding the post of additional director of administration in the health department. “The said GO stated that the additional director administration, which at present is the post of the director (administration), was the HoD. Hence, all files should be brought to the notice of the undersigned,” the circular read.

Doctors, meanwhile, said this infighting would hamper healthcare services. “Matters related to health need the focus of the DG health. Hence, putting up a file before other officials will only delay the execution,” said Dr Amit Singh, the general secretary of Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA).

PMSA, a body of government doctors, stated that files related to medical services are to be examined and executed by the DG health. In case when action is needed regarding irregularities or laxity, then the files should go to the director administration, it added. “The 1982 GO says that matters related to minor punishment and action should go to the director administration and not other files,” said Dr Sachin Vaish, PMSA president.