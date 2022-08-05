“Prabhat Pheri” organised by Department of Posts to sensitize public about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
In an effort to sensitise people about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Department of Posts took out a “Prabhat Pheri” in Varanasi on Friday.
Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav flagged off the Prabhat Pheri from the Head Post Office, Varanasi at Visheshwarganj and culminated at Namo Ghat (Khidikiya Ghat) on the banks of Ganga. More than 200 officials, including senior superintendent of post offices Rajan Rao, superintendent of posts PC Tiwari, assistant director Brijesh Sharma, senior postmaster CS Barua, IPPB manager Sublesh Singh participated in it and motivated public to put up national flag at their houses and buy the Tricolour from the post offices.
Participants raising slogans like “Bharat Mata ki jai”, “Vande Mataram”, “India Post ne thaana hai-har ghar tiranga pahuchana hai”, “Har ghar tiranga, har man tiranga”, “Aapka Dost, India Post”, “Vijayee viswa tiranga pyara-jhanda uncha rahe hamaara” reached Namo Ghat via Visheshwarganj, Machodari Park, Birla Hospital, Gaighat, Kashi Railway Station, Swami Narayan Mandir, Prahlad Ghat, Rajghat.
Yadav said the department was playing a vital role in the campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
“The Tricolour is being sold through post offices in cities as well as in remote rural areas for only ₹25 (including GST). A Tricolour of 20”x30” made of polyester can also be purchased online through e-Post Office portal www.epostoffice.gov.in and can be obtained at doorstep without any home delivery charges,” Yadav said.
Even postmen are motivating people to hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15. Also, a special campaign is being run by the department on social media.
Yadav said organisations or individuals wanting to buy Tricolours in bulk can apply with their details at the nearest post office.
“The primary target is to sell 1.25 lakh Tricolours from the post offices of Varanasi Region out of which 47,000 have been made available at the post offices counters,” he said.
Thane policewoman wins 2 silver, 1 bronze in Azerbaijan
A Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal from the Thane Rural police department, woman Police Naik, won two silver and one bronze medals in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Azerbaijan. She won bronze in the International Belt Wrestling and silver in Mask Wrestling Championship that was held from July 28 to August 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She competed with participants from 42 different countries. Kharatmal was selected in the 55kg category amongst 13 players.
Sanjay Pandey’s favourite police officer taken off cases against Rashmi Shukla
Former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's favourite officer Sanjay Mohite, who handled some high-profile cases like the ones against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and the independent MP Mohan Delkar suicide case, has been shunted out of Colaba police station. Police inspector Mohite has now been posted to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. Pandey is currently in judicial custody in the National Stock Exchange phone-tapping case.
Pvt blood bank in Bihar may lose licence for ‘role in interstate blood smuggling’
The Bihar drug administration Friday initiated proceedings to cancel the licence of a private blood centre in state capital Patna for its alleged role in interstate smuggling of human blood, officials familiar with the development said. On Friday, the state drug controller issued a show-cause notice, giving the Niveda Blood Centre, where the laboratory technician used to work earlier, time till Monday to reply to the charges of violation of blood safety rules.
Cabinet hikes diesel subsidy to ₹75/litre for kharif crops
Bihar cabinet Friday decided to increase diesel subsidy to ₹75/litre from the earlier approved ₹60 for irrigation of crops this kharif season in view of scanty rains in many areas of the state ahead of sowing of paddy crop, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said. Sidharth said the farmers would be given subsidy of ₹750 for 10 acres land for each irrigation season.
Saran hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 11
The death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy in Saran district of “dry” Bihar's climbed to 11 on Friday, with eight more people dying since Thursday night, police said. Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena confirmed 11 deaths and conceded that consumption of spurious liquor could have been the reason. According to district officials, 15 others were undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and the district hospital at Chapra.
