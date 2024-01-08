Pran Pratishtha: 108-feet long incense stick from Gujarat reaches U.P.
A huge 108-feet long incense stick, on its way from Vadodara in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol on January 22, reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kiravali in Agra district on Monday.
As soon as the incense stick weighing 3,610 kg entered Agra, hundreds of people reached the highway to catch a glimpse of it and raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram, according to a government press release.
Made by Gujarat resident Viha Bharwad in Vadodara, this 3.5-foot-wide incense stick is environmentally friendly. Different types of herbs have been used in its preparation which took six months. As per Bharwad, a manufacturer of incense sticks, “This incense stick will last continuously for about one-and-a-half-months. It will spread its fragrance in an area of several kilometres.”
The journey of incense stick that started from Vadodara has now turned into a procession. On Monday, via Bharatpur in Rajasthan, this procession reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kirawali in Agra. People welcomed the procession by lighting incense sticks and showering flowers.