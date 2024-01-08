close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Pran Pratishtha: 108-feet long incense stick from Gujarat reaches U.P.

Pran Pratishtha: 108-feet long incense stick from Gujarat reaches U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 09, 2024 05:10 AM IST

A 108-feet long incense stick, weighing 3,610 kg, made in Gujarat and on its way to Ayodhya, reached Agra where hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of it. The incense stick is environmentally friendly and will last for about one-and-a-half months, spreading its fragrance over several kilometers. The journey has turned into a procession, with people welcoming it by lighting incense sticks and showering flowers.

A huge 108-feet long incense stick, on its way from Vadodara in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol on January 22, reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kiravali in Agra district on Monday.

The journey of incense stick that started from Vadodara has now turned into a procession. On Monday, via Bharatpur in Rajasthan, this procession reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kirawali in Agra. (Sourced)
The journey of incense stick that started from Vadodara has now turned into a procession. On Monday, via Bharatpur in Rajasthan, this procession reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kirawali in Agra. (Sourced)

As soon as the incense stick weighing 3,610 kg entered Agra, hundreds of people reached the highway to catch a glimpse of it and raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram, according to a government press release.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Made by Gujarat resident Viha Bharwad in Vadodara, this 3.5-foot-wide incense stick is environmentally friendly. Different types of herbs have been used in its preparation which took six months. As per Bharwad, a manufacturer of incense sticks, “This incense stick will last continuously for about one-and-a-half-months. It will spread its fragrance in an area of several kilometres.”

The journey of incense stick that started from Vadodara has now turned into a procession. On Monday, via Bharatpur in Rajasthan, this procession reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kirawali in Agra. People welcomed the procession by lighting incense sticks and showering flowers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out