Pratapgarh: Day after attack on trio, still no trace of assailants, kidnapped man

Even a day after a man was abducted and two others who accompanied him were shot at near the sub-registrar’s office in Pratapgarh’s Patti, police were yet to trace the men who attacked the three or find the whereabouts of the missing man. Handcuffs - Handcuff

Jagannath Vishwakarma of Aurai, and Arun Mishra and Aditya Mishra of Verikhurd Chanda in Sultanpur were attacked on Monday afternoon when the former wanted to get a property deed drafted in favour of Brijesh Mishra, a relative of the latter two, police reports stated.

While Jagannath was kidnapped, Arun and Aditya were shot at by the assailants, who were allegedly from Ramkola village. The duo were rushed to the Pratapgharh medical college, which referred them to Prayagraj.

Both were said to be out of danger and recovering.

On Monday night, an FIR was filed against the incident naming six accused, including block pramukh (chief) Sushil Singh, under the charges of attempted murder and creating public fear. Following the FIR, superintendent of police (SP) Anil Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on all the named suspects, informed police officials. Also, police teams conducted raids in Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj, but without success.

As per the complaint, the assailants fled in their vehicle.

The others named in the FIR are Santosh Singh (Bibipur), Om Singh (Sarsatpur), Ajay Singh alias Takku Singh (Charaiya), and Vipin Pandey (Aurai).

“An FIR has been registered. Other suspects involved in the incident are being identified. A reward of ₹25,000 each has been announced on six individuals, including Sushil Singh. Police teams are continuously conducting raids to arrest them,” said the SP.

On Tuesday afternoon, IG Ajay Kumar Mishra was briefed about the situation by SP Anil Kumar behind closed doors. The officials were also said to have spoken to Jagannath’s brother.

A land dispute is believed to be the reason for the attack and kidnapping.