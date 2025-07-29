Pratapgarh firing case: SHO, two S-Is suspended for laxity

The station house officer (SHO) and two sub-inspectors (S-Is) of Pratapgarh district’s Patti police station were on Monday suspended a week after two people were shot at and injured outside Patti sub-registrar office premises on July 21. The three were suspended for not showing seriousness despite the information of the possibility of a ruckus during the registration of a deed. Two people were shot at and injured outside Patti sub-registrar office premises in Pratapgarh on July 21. (For Representation)

Jagannath Vishwakarma, a resident of Aurain of Patti Kotwali, had reached the registry office last Monday to sell his land to one Brijesh Tiwari of the same village. There he was allegedly beaten up and his two relatives Arun Mishra and Aditya Mishra, residents of Sultanpur Vairi Khurd Chanda Sultanpur, who had come with Brijesh, were shot at and injured.

Seven people, including the main accused block pramukh Sushil Singh, have been arrested in connection with the incident so far. After receiving the investigation report of the CO (Patti) SP Pratapgarh Anil Kumar suspended SHO Patti Pankaj Kumar Rai, police outpost in-charge Baikunth Nath Pandey and another SI Santosh Kumar Paswan for laxity in work.