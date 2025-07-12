Pratapgarh: Man booked for concealing identity during temple marriage

A middle-aged man has been booked for allegedly concealing his identity while attempting to marry a 20-year-old woman at the Maa Belhadevi temple in Bhuliyapur, Pratapgarh, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint given by temple head priest Mangala Prasad, police registered a case in this regard. (For representation)

The incident came to light due to the absence of the usual weekly fair at the temple, which resulted in a smaller crowd. The alleged suspicious conduct of the couple drew attention, prompting onlookers and temple staff to intervene, they added.

According to police, the man reached the temple with the young woman and performed wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands and applying vermillion on her forehead. However, temple staff noticed the significant age difference and alerted head priest Mangala Prasad. Later, Bhuliyapur police outpost in-charge Ankit Tiwari was informed about the matter.

When questioned, the man initially identified himself as Rajiv, a resident of Malaka Chandapur in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj. He claimed the girl had come with him of her own free will to get married. However, he refused to produce any identification when asked by Bhuliyapur police outpost in-charge. On sustained questioning, he revealed his real name to be Matluk Ahmed, Tiwari added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Nagar Kotwali Neeraj Kumar Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered and further probe is ongoing.

The girl in question is also said to be from Prayagraj. Police contacted her mother, who said her daughter had left home with her younger sister, claiming they were going to the Pandalan temple.