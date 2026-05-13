Prateek Yadav had DVT and cardiac complications, hospitalised on April 29, says doctor who treated him

Prateek Yadav, the 38-year-old son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav whose sudden death shocked political circles across Uttar Pradesh, had been battling deep vein thrombosis , pulmonary embolism and recent cardiac complications, a senior doctor who treated him said on Wednesday. The provisional postmortem report prepared at the King George's Medical University earlier in the day cited the cause of death as "cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboemboli

The provisional postmortem report prepared at the King George's Medical University earlier in the day cited the cause of death as "cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism", a condition in which a large blood clot blocks arteries in the lungs leading to sudden heart and lung failure.

Prateek, known as a fitness enthusiast and bodybuilder who also operated a gym in Lucknow, had suddenly fallen ill in the early hours of Wednesday and was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

His death at a relatively young age left many stunned, including those close to him who described him as health conscious.

Prateek was a "very nice" but "high risk" patient, especially after the onset of cardiac involvement, for which he was hospitalised on April 29, the senior doctor told PTI.

The cardiac involvement was in addition to hypertension and DVT, and in weeks preceding his demise, chest discomfort and pulmonary embolism followed, the doctor said.

DVT refers to a blood clot in vein and can pose serious health risks.

Pulmonary embolism refers to blood clot in veins, usually leg, moving to lungs and blocking blood flow, a situation necessitating urgent medical attention.

"He was my old follow up for last five-six years for hypertension and DVT. Recently he developed sudden onset of breathlessness and chest discomfort. He was also diagnosed with pulmonary embolism about three weeks back," Dr Ruchita Sharma, associate director, Department of Medicine, Medanta Hospital, told PTI on phone.

The doctor said on April 29, Prateek had visited her and during the visit cardiac complications were also spotted leading to his hospitalisation for couple of days.

"We treated him, administered injections during the hospitalisation," Dr Sharma, said, adding that Prateek was also on blood thinners.

She said his "cardiac involvement", coupled with DVT and pulmonary embolism had made him a "high risk patient" though he didn't skip medicines.

"In fact, even on Tuesday night he took all his medicines," the doctor said indicating she was in regular touch with Prateek and his wife Aparna.

"He was a very nice patient. I am really feeling very bad right now. I had been seeing him for hypertension for the past six years, for DVT for the last two years," Dr Sharma said.

She said Prateek had developed pulmonary embolism in last three weeks adding that cardiac involvement worsened the situation.

"Though he followed all instructions regularly, yet due to cardiac involvement he was certainly on high risk," Dr Sharma said.