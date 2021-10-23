Pratigya Yatra: Congress fighting second freedom struggle to protect country, says Pramod Tiwari

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said at present, the fight that Congressmen were fighting to protect the constitutional values, democratic principles, farmers and country was like second struggle for freedom.

He was addressing a press conference ahead of party’s Pratigya Yatra in Varanasi.

“The situation the country is going through today is not hidden from anyone. The government is suppressing the democratic principles and voices of the farmers. The fight which Congressmen are fighting is like the second struggle for freedom,” he said.

Tiwari said BJP only made tall promises and fulfilled none of them but the Congress fulfills all promises.

“Congress did what it said. We have empowered the country on Green Revolution, White Revolution, MNREGA, space, and economic front. Congress made world class institutions,” he said.

He said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi chose Kashi for the beginning of the ‘Pratigya Yatra’ because “the great and enlightened people of the city’ gave immense energy and power to her during a mega rally held in Varanasi recently.

“During Pratigya Yatra, we will tell people about the seven promises of the Congress party. The seven promises, include smartphones and electronic scooties to girl students, 20 lakh government jobs to youths, regularization of contractual workers, ending of contract system, loans waiver for farmers and increase in minimum support price of wheat, paddy and sugarcane,” the senior leader said.

Earlier, the leaders offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at Bada Ganesh temple here. Senior Congress leader Satish Choubey, Ajay Rai, state secretary Imran Khan, Prajanath Sharma, district president Rajeshwar Patel, city unit president Raghavendra Choubey, Shailendra Singh, Sitaram Kesari, Fasahat Hussain Babu, Manish Choubey were present in the PC.

Soon after the press conference, hundreds of Congress workers and leaders took out the Partigya Yatra. On way, the cavalcade stopped at Sant Baba Keenaram Stham where party leaders paid obeisance. Thereafter, they offered prayers at Lord Kardameshwar at Bhimchandi and then to Rameshwar. The yatra passed through five assembly constituencies Rohania, Pindara, Sevapuri, Ajgara and Shivpur and went towards Chandauli.