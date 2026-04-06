Prayagraj: Farmer, 66, kills 70-yr-old guard over affair with wife

A 66-year-old farmer confessed to brutally murdering his neighbour over his wife’s love affair with the victim, 70, telling police that public displays of affection had driven him to kill. Ram Lal attacked Hazari Lal, a night watchman, with an axe on April 2 at a sand and gravel site in Dhanuha village of Chaka block, Prayagraj, killing him on the spot. Representational image (Sourced)

Hazari Lal, a widower for over 10 years, had five sons and two daughters. He was found dead on the cot where he slept at the worksite, his body soaked in blood. His eldest son, Sonu, a daily-wage labourer, filed the murder complaint at Naini police station on April 3.

Police sent the body for postmortem examination and deployed forensic teams and a dog squad to scan the area. Whispers about an affair soon became the main lead. Investigators zeroed in on the woman’s husband, Ram Lal, a farmer.

“The case left even seasoned officers stunned. The woman, Anarkali, 65 wife of Ram Lal in the same village, allegedly had an affair with Hazari, which had deeply strained Ram Lal and Anarkali’s marriage,” Sunil Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police (ACP) said.

“We detained Ram Lal on suspicion. During questioning, he broke down and confessed to the crime on Sunday night. He told police that the affair had humiliated him. The two lovers would meet at public gatherings and bhandaras, despite his objections. His wife had even refused marital relations,” Brijkishore Gautam, station house officer (SHO) said.

“Over the alleged relationship, Anarkali had stopped speaking to her husband for some time,” a police officer said.

Police recovered the axe from under sand at Ram Lal’s home. Ram Lal was produced before court on Monday and sent to prison.