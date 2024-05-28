Prayagraj Junction gets rail coach restaurant

PRAYAGRAJ: In the run-up to the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, a rail coach restaurant has come up at the busy Prayagraj Junction to offer a unique feasting experience to not just passengers but locals and tourists alike. The rail coach restaurant at Prayagraj Junction station. (HT)

The restaurant has started functioning on the Civil Lines side of the Junction station and has already started getting a good response from the people, as per railway officials.

This was UP’s sixth such rail coach restaurant,, after Lucknow, Bareilly, Varanasi, Jhansi and Agra Cantt railway stations, informed Amit Singh, public relations officer of North Central Railway’s Prayagraj Division.

Visitors will be able to enjoy various flavours in the rail coach restaurant on the theme of ‘Meals on Wheels’. For this, an old, decommissioned AC-2 coach of the Railways has been given the look of a restaurant. As many as 56 people can sit at a time inside the rail coach restaurant for which 14 tables have been arranged here. Two sofas too have been placed with tables on which four people can easily sit, as per Singh .

In view of Mahakumbh-2025, only vegetarian food will be served to the visitors in the rail coach restaurant which will remain open 24 hours a day. Two selfie points and a fountain too have also been installed as added attractions.

Apart from this, a separate space has been created for children to play in.

According to the PRO , apart from the junction, rail coach restaurants are also being set up at Prayagraj Chheoki and Subedarganj railway stations which will be ready well before the formal start of the Mahakumbh-2025.