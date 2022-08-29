Prayagraj: Junior doctors, lab technicians clash at SRN hospital
The incident caused a disturbance in the busy hospital causing inconvenience to patients and attendants for around an hour.
Chaos prevailed at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital after lab technicians and junior doctors clashed on Monday afternoon. Both groups allegedly used sticks and rods to assault each other in presence of police who had a tough time restoring order. The incident caused a disturbance in the busy hospital causing inconvenience to patients and attendants for around an hour, officials said.
According to reports, the face-off kick started after an emergency medical officer reportedly had an altercation with a lab technician. This led to a large number of students with a diploma in medicinal laboratory technology (DMLT) reaching the site and even breaking the glass door of a trauma room.
During this melee, a large number of junior doctors also reached the site and both sides indulged in a free for all which led to injuries to both sides. To ensure the safety of the patients, they too were shifted to another ward away from the site of the confrontation.
Getting the news, the police team stationed at the SRN Hospital police outpost also reached the site and tried to calm both sides down. They also informed senior police officials about the incident. Soon, additional police personnel were rushed to the site.
Meanwhile, both sides announced a work boycott in protest blaming the opposite side for the incident. Senior officials of the MLN Medical College, of which the SRN Hospital is an associate hospital, led by principal Dr SP Singh, SRN Hospital’s chief superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena and others also rushed to the hospital and restored the affected medical services including emergency services promising action against the guilty.
“A committee to probe the incident has been set up. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits so that action can be taken against them,” he said.
Meanwhile, the batch of students who reached the site from outside the hospital premises has been suspended for a month, Dr Singh added.
SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said none of the groups have given a complaint to the police in connection with the incident. “However, questioning at the spot revealed that two groups had a scuffle over some petty issue,” he added.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
