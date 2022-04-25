Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang

PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar’s Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj’s Khevrajpur village.

In November 2021, the police had arrested six members of this gang, claiming that they were involved in some incidents of multiple murders in the rural belts of Prayagraj.

The gang members were arrested in two raids in trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested. However, other members of the gang – Lavla Kharwar, Murgi Pankh and Rohit Kharwar -- escaped.

At that time, the police claimed that the gang was involved in the murder of five members of a family in Soraon town and three members of a family in Manda area of Prayagraj.

Cops said that the absconding members of the Kharwar gang could provide some clues in the recent multiple murders in Khevrajpur village.

The police were also taking help from cops in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh to trace members of other criminal gangs.

“Seven police teams are working tirelessly to unearth clues about the culprits. The cops are visiting spots where multiple murders took place earlier. Similar pattern of crime is being found at many places,” said SSP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar.

To recall, unidentified assailants killed a milk trader, his wife, differently- abled daughter, daughter-in-law and a two-year-old granddaughter in Khevrajpur village of Prayagraj recently. The bodies of the daughter and daughter-in-law were found without clothes, on the basis of which, it was suspected that they were sexually assaulted.

The police said the vaginal swabs had been sent to the FSL and any sexual assault on them could be confirmed only after receiving the reports. However, autopsy report suggested that the daughter-in-law of the milk trader was pregnant.

The five-year-old granddaughter, who was found alive at the scene of crime, was still in shock and the police had got any vital clues from the child which may lead to identification and arrest of the culprits.

ADG (zone) Prem Prakash and IG (range) Rakesh Kumar Singh were gathering clues about the culprits. On Monday, the two officials reached Naini Central Jail and questioned members of Kharwar gang who were arrested earlier.