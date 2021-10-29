Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: Notorious history-sheeter injured in police encounter
lucknow news

Prayagraj: Notorious history-sheeter injured in police encounter

The arrested history-sheeter was involved in hurling crude bombs in Katra area of Prayagraj and had many criminal cases lodged against him
The injured history-sheeter was identified as Mahendra Pasi of Ramman Ka Purwa locality of Dhumnaganj in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation)
The injured history-sheeter was identified as Mahendra Pasi of Ramman Ka Purwa locality of Dhumnaganj in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A notorious history-sheeter was arrested after an encounter with a police team under Colonelganj police station in the wee hours on Friday. The injured history-sheeter was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment.

The arrested criminal was involved in hurling crude bombs in the Katra area of Prayagraj and has many criminal cases lodged against him, police said.

Circle Officer (Colonelganj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said acting on a tip-off, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police laid a trap near Ayodhya Hostel in the wee hours.

Two bike-borne suspects were asked to stop, but they opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, one of the miscreants was hit by a bullet in his leg while the other fled.

The injured history-sheeter was identified as Mahendra Pasi of Ramman Ka Purwa locality of Dhumnaganj.

A country made firearm and ammunition were recovered from him, he added.

Questioning him revealed that criminal Nan Bachha, who was killed in 2018 by Dhiraj Gupta and Niraj Gupta and the duo were sent to jail. To avenge Bachha’s murder, his brother had given a contract to Mahendra for killing Niraj’s father Harishchandra. Mahendra hurled crude bombs on Harishchandra, resulting in injuries to him and two others. Mahendra has over a dozen cases lodged against him at different police stations of the city, CO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out