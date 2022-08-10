Prayagraj officials set to ensure proper disposal of Tricolours after August 15
PRAYAGRAJ: Amid grand plans to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative from August 11 to 17 a success, officials here are also making special efforts to ensure that the set protocol for showing due respect and preserving the honour and dignity of the national flag is observed by all participating government departments, schools, colleges and individuals.
District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has instructed officials to strictly adhere to the legal instructions that guide use of the Indian National Flag, including the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
The flag code of India consolidates all instructions, laws, practices and conventions connected to the display of the national flag.
“Around 10.28 lakh Tricolours would be distributed among the people, institutions and departments in the district as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’. We are urging people and departments to preserve the flags post celebrations as a priceless token to remember the celebrations of India’s 75th year of Independence. However, as part of the preparations, we have also instructed all officials to strictly adhere to the protocol regarding the national flag, including its disposal as laid down in law,” said Khatri.
The same message was also being conveyed to the common man and to academic and other institutions of the district, he added.
Following the instructions, education department officials have specially issued orders to all schools and colleges in this regard.
Officiating district inspector of schools (DIoS) LB Maurya said that he had instructed principals and managers of over 1000 secondary schools in the district in this regard. “In a missive sent to all secondary schools, the officials have been ordered to specially take care that the national flags that get soiled or damaged are disposed of in the way specified in the law. Under no circumstances should any disrespect to damaged and soiled flags be shown,” he said.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that similar instructions were issued to all block education officers and principals of the 2852 government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district. “Strict compliance regarding set norms for disposal of damaged national flags is to be ensured,” he said.
DISPOSAL METHOD
As per officials, when the national flag is damaged, it must be destroyed in whole in private. It should be either burnt or buried with due regard to its dignity.
National flags made of paper must not be thrown on the ground after being used by the public. They must be discarded privately with due regard to dignity.
Officials said even while choosing burning or burying, a strict rule was to be followed.
To bury the flags, all the damaged flags should be collected, folded and placed in a wooden box. The box is then to be buried in the earth and a moment of silence is to be observed once the flags are buried.
For the second option, a safe place is to be chosen and cleaned. The damaged flags are to be folded. After building a fire they are to be carefully placed in the centre of the flames. Burning a flag without folding it or burning it first and then putting it on fire is an offence. It should be noted that the national flag is a symbol of pride and its dignity should be maintained even while disposing of it, officials say.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics