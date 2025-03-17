Menu Explore
Prayagraj: Teenager killed over alleged affair; eight arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 17, 2025 05:16 AM IST

According to reports, the girl's brother, Karan Nishad, along with his friends, allegedly took Raju to the banks of the Ganga and attacked him with sticks and a shovel, causing fatal head injuries.

A 17-year-old boy, Raju alias Subedar Nishad, a resident of Semraha village under the Karchana police station area, was killed here on Saturday night, allegedly by the brother of a girl he was in a relationship with and his friends.

Karchana station house officer (SHO) Krishna Mohan Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varun Kumar visited the site and initiated an investigation.
Karchana station house officer (SHO) Krishna Mohan Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varun Kumar visited the site and initiated an investigation. (Sourced)

According to reports, the girl’s brother, Karan Nishad, along with his friends, allegedly took Raju to the banks of the Ganga and attacked him with sticks and a shovel, causing fatal head injuries.

When Raju did not return home, his family began searching for him. His cousin reportedly saw him heading toward the river, prompting the family to inform the police.

Karchana station house officer (SHO) Krishna Mohan Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varun Kumar visited the site and initiated an investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by Raju’s father, police registered a murder case against nine individuals. So far, eight of the accused have been arrested, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

