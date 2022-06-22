Prayagraj violence: Accused’s wife files plea in Allahabad HC against razing of house
Parveen Fatima, the wife of the main accused in the June 10 violence in Prayagraj Javed Mohammad, has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court challenging the demolition of her house here on June 12. In the petition filed on Tuesday (June 21), Fatima claimed that she was the owner of the house which she had received as a gift from her parents before her marriage.
The petitioner also claimed that the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) did not serve any notice to her. A notice, which the PDA put on the house, was not addressed to Parveen Fatima but to her husband Mohammad Javed who was arrested on June 11 on the charges of instigating violent protests against alleged derogatory remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.
Earlier this month, the Allahabad high court had refused to entertain a letter petition filed by a group of lawyers against the demolition of the house of the petitioner.
KK Roy, the advocate for the petitioner, said, “The letter petition was filed due to urgency in the case as the administration was illegally demolishing the house. Now a proper petition is filed by Parveen Fatima before the high court seeking order for rebuilding the house.”
“The house was gifted to her by her parents before marriage and she was paying house tax and water tax from time to time. Even tax receipts were issued in her name. However, no notices were issued in her name before demolition of the house,” Roy added.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
Four Indian players to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
-
Smith doubts if senior batter will fit in SA's T20 World Cup squad
Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics