Prayagraj’s MLNMC plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) in Prayagraj is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon.
A proposal sent to the state government in this regard has been granted approval, and already a team of National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi — the country’s regulatory body for medical education and medical professionals — has completed a formal inspection of four of the departments on MLNMC premises assessing their facilities and resources including faculty members in this regard. Another NMC team would be coming soon to the campus for the remaining departments, inform MLNMC officials.
The report of the committee would be submitted to the NMC for the final go-ahead following which the hike in the seats would take place.
The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
“The NMC team has inspected the MLN Medical College following the proposal to hike the count of seats in different PG courses offered by various departments. Their response has been good for the four departments. We expect that formal permission would soon be coming regarding increasing our PG seats,” said Prof SP Singh, principal, MLN Medical College confirming the development.
The MLNMC departments in which PG seats are proposed to be increased, include medicine, surgery, transfusion medicine, microbiology, ophthalmology, TB and chest, radiology, radiotherapy and dermatology (skin) departments. Earlier, 28 seats in 2020 and seven in 2021 were increased following a green signal from the state government and the regulatory body.
Realising the need of improving upon its resources for the hike in PG seats it is desiring, the MLNMC administration has sent a proposal to the state government for approval of funds worth ₹54.50 crore around a fortnight back.
The funds sought, include ₹18.36 crore for the construction of teachers’ residences, ₹13.88 crore for the construction of 275 bedded Bachelor PG Hostel, ₹1.40 crore for the construction of a new mental diseases ward, ₹1.42 crore for construction of lecture theatre and seminar hall in- MD Eye Hospital, ₹1.56 crore for construction of lecture theatre and seminar hall over blood bank, ₹3.38 crore for upgradation and expansion of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry department building, ₹1.68 crore for up-gradation of the museum, library, lecture hall and seminar hall in Social and Preventive Medicine department, ₹3.45 crore for construction of ward and rooms above ward number 15 and 16, ₹6.46 crore for construction of 107 bedded Bachelor PG hostel, ₹1.45 crore for expansion of student section located at Principal’s office and ₹1.41 crore for upgradation of SRN Hospital’s Lecture theatre.
-
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers
The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed Maha Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers.
-
222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural
The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. The process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city. Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory.
-
Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burned in Varanasi
The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi. National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.
-
BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked
Mumbai A team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation visited the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's apartment in suburban Khar for inspection on Wednesday, but found it locked, as both the Ranas were in jail. BMC had issued a notice of inspection to the residence of Ranas for inspecting their premises on the 8th floor of Lavie building in Khar West for unauthorised construction.
-
Pune mosques voluntarily did not play morning azaan on loudspeakers
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday said that many mosques in the city voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers following Supreme Court guidelines. There was heavy police presence in front of mosques in the central parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.
