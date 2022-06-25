Preparations on for Prez’ Vrindavan visit
Agra Preparations are in full swing in Vrindavan for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on Monday. On Saturday, Mathura police issued a traffic plan for Monday, with entry of all vehicles is prohibited on the VVIP route since 8 am.
UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also reach Vrindavan to welcome the President.
Additional superintendent of police (traffic) office in Mathura issued guidelines related to traffic and all vehicles were prohibited from entering Vrindavan through the cut on Agra-Delhi highway.
“These restrictions would be in force from 8 am on Monday till end of the VVIP visit. No vehicle will be allowed from Chatikara towards Vrindavan and heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Masani crossing towards Vrindavan on Monday,” said a press statement.
There are similar restrictions on vehicles from multi- level parking towards Prem Mandir in Vrindavan. Movement of ambulances will be exempted from such restrictions.
SSP Mathura, Dr Gaurav Grover clarified that ‘darshan’ would be open for devotees at Shree Bankey Behari Temple on Monday but the movement of general public would be restricted before arrival of the President to offer prayers at the temple.
“All arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of the VVIP visit. Routes are being identified and coordination is being established between different government agencies,” he said.
The President’s helicopter is to land at a specially prepared helipad near Krishna Kutir ashram around 9.45am, according his official itinerary.
He will offer prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and then return to Krishna Kutir to interact with the inmates. He may have a look at hand-made products crafted by the inmates.
The President is scheduled to fly back to Delhi in an Indian Air Force helicopter at 12.15pm on Monday. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the VVIP visit. The focus is mainly on lanes leading to the Bankey Behari Temple.
“Mathura Nagar Nigam will take care of monkeys on route to Shree Bankey Behari Temple and ‘langoor’ are stationed to keep away the simians,” stated the SSP.
Ludhiana: Experts concerned over change in seasonality of H1N1 virus
Normally, swine flu cases are reported in October and March, but the cases have started cropping up in June this year. Professor at department of medicine, Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said that cases of swine flu are usually witnessed post monsoon and post winter. Around five swine flu patients from across the state are currently being treated under the observation of Dr Mahajan.
Congress to hold protest against Agnipath tomorrow
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday criticised the central government's Agnipath scheme and claimed that it plays with the security interest of the country and the future of defence forces and youths. Hooda announced that the Congress will hold a dharna across the country on June 27 from 10am to 1pm. He would lead the dharna in Rohtak while party's state president Uday Bhan will lead protests in Karnal.
200%rise in Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir in past 10 days
Covid cases are slowly swelling in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a 200 percent increase in Covid infections in the union territory in the past 10 days as compared to 10 days earlier. From 97 overall cases in the union territory from June 5-14, the infections shot up to 304 from June 15-24, an analysis of daily official health data revealed.
Himachal announces jobs for Agniveers at cabinet meet
The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced jobs for Agniveers. The decision to provide jobs was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Saturday apparently to pacify ex-servicemen and the youth across the state. Himachal has one of the highest contributions toward defence and paramilitary forces. There are nearly 1.20 lakh ex-servicemen and 1.15 lakh serving soldiers in the defence forces.
Elect AAP to end graft: Arvind Kejriwal to voters in Himachal
Promising to end corruption and promote better education and health facilities, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Himachal to give his party one chance in the upcoming assembly elections. He was addressing a public meeting at Dhalpur in Kullu. Before Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Himachal president Surjeet Thakur held a roadshow “Tiranga March” in the town.
