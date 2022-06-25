Preparations on for Prez’ Vrindavan visit

Agra Preparations are in full swing in Vrindavan for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on Monday. On Saturday, Mathura police issued a traffic plan for Monday, with entry of all vehicles is prohibited on the VVIP route since 8 am.

UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also reach Vrindavan to welcome the President.

Additional superintendent of police (traffic) office in Mathura issued guidelines related to traffic and all vehicles were prohibited from entering Vrindavan through the cut on Agra-Delhi highway.

“These restrictions would be in force from 8 am on Monday till end of the VVIP visit. No vehicle will be allowed from Chatikara towards Vrindavan and heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Masani crossing towards Vrindavan on Monday,” said a press statement.

There are similar restrictions on vehicles from multi- level parking towards Prem Mandir in Vrindavan. Movement of ambulances will be exempted from such restrictions.

SSP Mathura, Dr Gaurav Grover clarified that ‘darshan’ would be open for devotees at Shree Bankey Behari Temple on Monday but the movement of general public would be restricted before arrival of the President to offer prayers at the temple.

“All arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of the VVIP visit. Routes are being identified and coordination is being established between different government agencies,” he said.

The President’s helicopter is to land at a specially prepared helipad near Krishna Kutir ashram around 9.45am, according his official itinerary.

He will offer prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and then return to Krishna Kutir to interact with the inmates. He may have a look at hand-made products crafted by the inmates.

The President is scheduled to fly back to Delhi in an Indian Air Force helicopter at 12.15pm on Monday. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the VVIP visit. The focus is mainly on lanes leading to the Bankey Behari Temple.

“Mathura Nagar Nigam will take care of monkeys on route to Shree Bankey Behari Temple and ‘langoor’ are stationed to keep away the simians,” stated the SSP.