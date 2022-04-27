Prepare crisp presentation of dev schemes for ministers: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates (DMs) to prepare a crisp and effective presentation on development-oriented schemes for the ministers who will be visiting districts to take stock of development activities.

Addressing DMs and commissioners through a video conference, chief secretary said as directed by the chief minister, the ministers would now be on districts’ tour regularly on the last three days of every week to make spot inspection of development works. The government, he said, had made 18 groups of ministers, one each for every division.

The CS further said that action against mafia must continue without any interruption and asked officials to ensure conviction of the criminals and mafia lodged in jails by effectively pursuing cases against them in courts. He asked them to send proposals to the home department for setting up new police stations in districts, if so needed.

The CS asked the officials to intensify drive against illegal auto and bus stations in cities. He asked them to provide certificates to the home department by April 30 stating that they have freed cities under their districts of all such unauthorised stations. He also asked them to ensure that loudspeakers at the religious places did not produce the noise above the permissible decibel.

He directed officials to make efforts for resolution of people’s grievances at the local level only so that they did not have to take rounds of offices. Mishra said all the officials should try to remain in the field for most of the time and make night stay in the place of posting only.

The CS asked officials to take strict action against petrol pumps if they found indulging in cheating consumers.

He said there was spike in Covid-19 cases in the NCR and asked officials to be alert and take all precautionary measures to contain the situation. He said the first three districts, nagar nigams and nagar parishads doing good work in meeting the targets under the PM Svanidhi Yojana would be awarded.