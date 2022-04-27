Prepare crisp presentation of dev schemes for ministers: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates (DMs) to prepare a crisp and effective presentation on development-oriented schemes for the ministers who will be visiting districts to take stock of development activities.
Addressing DMs and commissioners through a video conference, chief secretary said as directed by the chief minister, the ministers would now be on districts’ tour regularly on the last three days of every week to make spot inspection of development works. The government, he said, had made 18 groups of ministers, one each for every division.
The CS further said that action against mafia must continue without any interruption and asked officials to ensure conviction of the criminals and mafia lodged in jails by effectively pursuing cases against them in courts. He asked them to send proposals to the home department for setting up new police stations in districts, if so needed.
The CS asked the officials to intensify drive against illegal auto and bus stations in cities. He asked them to provide certificates to the home department by April 30 stating that they have freed cities under their districts of all such unauthorised stations. He also asked them to ensure that loudspeakers at the religious places did not produce the noise above the permissible decibel.
He directed officials to make efforts for resolution of people’s grievances at the local level only so that they did not have to take rounds of offices. Mishra said all the officials should try to remain in the field for most of the time and make night stay in the place of posting only.
The CS asked officials to take strict action against petrol pumps if they found indulging in cheating consumers.
He said there was spike in Covid-19 cases in the NCR and asked officials to be alert and take all precautionary measures to contain the situation. He said the first three districts, nagar nigams and nagar parishads doing good work in meeting the targets under the PM Svanidhi Yojana would be awarded.
-
Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers. As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.
-
State to ask Centre to reduce 9-month gap for booster dose
Mumbai Due to the steady rise in Covid cases over the last couple of weeks, the state government is planning to ask the union government to make vaccination mandatory and reduce the nine-month gap for the booster jab. Meanwhile, in an indication that mandatory masking may soon make a comeback, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to voluntarily mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj
Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday. The accused a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, has been detained by police in this connection. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and 32 who were known to the accused, Sultan Ahmad.
-
MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of ₹1.95 crore fraud, booked
An independent minister from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth ₹1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to face various charges. Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers.
-
BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple
The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government. As she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics