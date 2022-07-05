Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Metropolitan Boards are set up in big cities for carrying out development works.
Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM.
He instructed officials to allot houses under the PM Awas scheme to people living in huts on both banks of river Gomti and develop Butler Palace lake on lines of Amrit Sarovar.
Amrit Sarovar is holy pond in Golden Temple in Amritsar district of Punjab. Yogi also took serious note of illegal colonies in the state capital and instructed LDA, civic authorities, local administration and cops to check such settlements.
He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority. He also stressed on framing any policy keeping into account various aspects for the next 50 years. The CM said mutation fee charges should be ₹5000 for legal heir to any property.
-
Six injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in U.P.’s Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi andDwivedi'ss aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and superintendent of police, city, Dinesh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and got the injured admitted to the hospital.
-
Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested
PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. All of them fled the spot after the incident.
-
Complaints prompt PMC to invite another bid for cat sterilisation
After two failed attempts, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to once again float a fresh tender for cat sterilisation project after the last year's plan did not take off due to the Covid situation. PMC's move comes after a series of complaints from residents about increased population of stray cats which, according to many, are a “menace”. According to officials, PMC would pay the agency Rs1,000 for each sterilisation.
-
Speaker starts disqualification process against 14 Sena MLAs
Mumbai A day after the Eknath Shinde-led faction and the BJP government won a clear majority in the floor test, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has started the disqualification process of 14 Shiv Sena MLAs for voting against the whip issued by the Shinde-led faction. Of the 55, 40 MLAs have sided with chief minister Ekanth Shinde.
-
‘Bundelkhand e-way to become pathway for development’
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Tuesday that the Bundelkhand Expressway had been constructed eight months ahead of its schedule. The expressway would become a pathway for development of the backward areas of Bundelkhand, neglected by the previous governments. On Tuesday, Nandi inspected the preparations for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 in Jalaun district.
