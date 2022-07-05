Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Metropolitan Boards are set up in big cities for carrying out development works.

Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM.

He instructed officials to allot houses under the PM Awas scheme to people living in huts on both banks of river Gomti and develop Butler Palace lake on lines of Amrit Sarovar.

Amrit Sarovar is holy pond in Golden Temple in Amritsar district of Punjab. Yogi also took serious note of illegal colonies in the state capital and instructed LDA, civic authorities, local administration and cops to check such settlements.

He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority. He also stressed on framing any policy keeping into account various aspects for the next 50 years. The CM said mutation fee charges should be ₹5000 for legal heir to any property.