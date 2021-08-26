President Kovind to begin four-day UP visit from today; details here

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is set to begin his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, August 26, starting with state capital Lucknow on the first day of his visit. The President is expected to attend the ninth convocation ceremony of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow today, according to an official release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind will participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School in Lucknow tomorrow (August 27, Friday), where he will unveil a six-foot-tall bronze statue of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Dr Sampurnanand, also inaugurating an auditorium named after the latter. On the same day, the President will grace the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow, according to his Secretariat.

President Kovind's four-day UP tour entails visits to Lucknow (on August 26 and August 27), followed by a visit to Gorakhpur on August 28. On the final day of his UP tour (August 29), the President will travel to the temple town of Ayodhya, according to the itinerary released by the President's Secretariat.

President Kovind is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya on August 28 (Saturday) and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in the city on the same day.

On August 29 (Sunday), the President will visit Ayodhya in a special train by the Indian Railways. According to the PTI news agency, this special train will have an office for the President and include facilities such as free WiFi, among others. The Indian Railways has taken extra measures in the security. A rule book is prescribed in the security protocol of the President.

Once in Ayodhya, President Kovind is slated to launch various projects of the department of culture and tourism under the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. The projects include the renovation and construction of the Tulsi Smarak Bhavan, the development of the Nagar Bus Stand, and Ayodhya Dham. Before concluding his visit to the temple town, the President is also expected to visit the construction site of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and perform a pooja there.