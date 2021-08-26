UP Sainik School gears up for Prez visit tomorrow

Lucknow: The year-long diamond jubilee (60 years) celebrations of the country’s first UP Sainik School, Lucknow will conclude with the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on August 27. During his visit, the President will inaugurate and unveil various infrastructural projects.

Principal of the school Col Rajesh Raghav said, “President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to our school will open a new chapter. His visit will be a momentous occasion in many ways.”

Lt Gen Raj Shukla, PVSM, YSM, SM, Army Commander, ARTRAC and Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy will meet each other on August, 27 at their alma mater when the school will be decked up for its first presidential visit for the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee.

Lt Gen Raj Shukla, studied in this school from January 8, 1974 to March 19, 1979. He joined the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune in January 1979 (61st course). He got commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1982. Currently, he is 3rd senior most officer in the Indian Army.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, commissioned on July 1, 1983 is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune. Prior to NDA, he joined UP Sainik School on July 1, 1974 and passed out in 1979. In the Indian Navy, he is among the five senior most officers.

Headmaster Lt Col, Jyoti Singh said, “As a tribute to the alma mater, Lt Gen Raj Shukla has gifted two T-55 tanks and a cheque of ₹50,000. Vice Admiral A B Singh has gifted a missile and an anti-aircraft gun to this school. Preparation for the celebrations is in full swing.”

UP Sanik school was established by Dr Sampurnand, the then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in 1960 to train selected students of the state for a career in officers’ cadre of the defence forces of India through the National Defence Academy.

It was again his imaginative mind which so appropriately christened the school as Sainik School, a name which was borrowed by the ministry of defence for a chain of institutions set up by it later on the model of this school. The UP Sainik School, Lucknow thus has the distinction of being the first school of its kind in the country.

The school is all decked up and the atmosphere is charged with preparations for various activities to make the President’s visit a big success. Along with the President, first lady Savita Kovind , governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanathi; deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and other dignitaries of the state will also grace the occasion .

A cultural programme will be also presented by the cadets of the school for which staff and cadets are toiling day and night.