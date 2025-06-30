President lays stress on empathy in healing at first convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur

Noting that doctors have to face many challenges, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said it is important to understand the role of empathy in healing. President Droupadi Murmu at the AIIMS Gorakhpur convocation. (PTI PHOTO)

Addressing the first convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur, she also said that the medical profession is not merely about treating illnesses but also a vital form of national service, contributing significantly to the development of society and the country.

The President also said India is attracting foreign patients due to its affordable and high-quality treatment.

“Medical treatment expenses in India are less than in several other countries. People come to India for quality treatment at less expense. This is (a matter of) pride for India. AIIMS has got recognition across the world and has opened the doors for medical tourism,” she said.

Describing AIIMS as a symbol of world-class healthcare, advanced technology and dedicated professionals, she said, “AIIMS brings a ray of hope to every patient.”

The President expressed confidence that AIIMS Gorakhpur will further elevate India’s global medical stature.

She urged all stakeholders associated with medical education to provide such an ecosystem to future doctors right from the beginning in which they learn about doctor-patient communication, the role of empathy in healing and trust building, along with their skills and adopt them in their work.

“Medicine is not just a profession but a service to humanity. Make compassion and honesty a part of your personality,” she said.

The President called upon the MBBS graduates to put a smile on the faces of patients and feel the satisfaction thereafter, which would be their greatest reward.

She urged the AIIMS staff to promote patient-doctor communication and said patients reach out to doctors not only for medical help but also for kindness and assurance.

A doctor’s behavior deeply impacts a patient’s physical and mental well-being, she said.

She said that those who choose medicine as a career do so out of a spirit of service, often nurtured by family values.

“A sensitive doctor not only heals with medicine, but (also) with compassion and empathy,” she said.

She noted that AIIMS has integrated innovation into its work culture, from robotic surgeries to early diagnostics, and the integration of Ayush and allopathy.

She said AIIMS Gorakhpur is providing equal-quality healthcare to all—rural or urban, rich or poor, and becoming a crucial centre for eastern UP, Bihar, and Nepal.

The President also discussed technological advancements like telemedicine, AI in diagnostics, and robotic surgery. She emphasised the importance of balancing tech innovation with ethics, privacy and the human touch in healthcare.

“AIIMS brings trust about the treatment and dedication of doctors and medical staff. AIIMS has set the highest benchmark in the field of medical care. They not only provide treatment for illness, but lay the foundation for a healthy society. When people are healthy, they perform better and it contributes to the progress of the country,” she said.

Murmu said those who are here today to get a degree have opted for this profession from among many others where they could have got fame and money.

“But you took up this field which means you and your family have the feeling of service,” she said.

“The job of a doctor is not just a profession. You might be about to relax and, in the middle of the night, you may get a call. You might just be about to eat the first morsel of your meal and you may get a call. A delay will cost a life. That is why doctors are said to be God in our society. We have not seen God, but we have God walking around us. People put their patients below the feet of the doctor and the doctor saves a life. Doctor-patient relations, trust and empathy are to be focused,” the President said.

“A doctor never retires, but it is a lifetime’s work. Your work and your name will live forever,” she said.

“I expect you all that you will use your knowledge not only to make your own progress but for those who need it the most. Many areas lack facilities,” Murmu said.

Earlier, the President reached Gorakhpur by a special flight and was welcomed at the airport by governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Gorakhpur mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav offered her a silver key as a symbol of tradition.

Students waved the tricolour from behind the barricades to welcome the President on her first visit to Gorakhpur all along the route from the airport to the Circuit House.