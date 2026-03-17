President Murmu to visit Ram Mandir during 3 day UP tour from March 19

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three day visit to Uttar Pradesh from March 19, covering the religious towns of Ayodhya, Mathura and Vrindavan, where she will take part in ceremonies and public engagements. President Droupadi Murmu (Sourced)

In Ayodhya on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, also known as the Hindu New Year, the President will attend Vedic rituals at the Ram Mandir and will be present for the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra on the temple’s second floor.

During her three and a half hour stay, she will also felicitate workers involved in the temple’s construction. Anandiben Patel and Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend the event. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited 5,000 guests.

According to the Trust, the Shri Ram Yantra has been constructed using Vedic mathematics and geometric designs. As per scriptures, a Yantra is regarded as the abode of deities and is believed to attract positive energy.

Later in the evening, the President will travel to Mathura and attend the evening aarti at ISKCON and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.

On March 20, she will meet Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram and visit the memorial of Baba Neem Karoli. She is also scheduled to visit Udiya Baba Ashram and Davanal Kund.

In the evening, the President will inaugurate the new Oncology Block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Vrindavan. The new wing will provide cancer treatment facilities. She will also visit Vatsalya Gram, founded by Sadhvi Ritambhara, which works for the care of the elderly and orphaned children.

The visit will conclude on March 21 with prayers at the Danghati Temple in Govardhan, Mathura. The President will undertake the traditional Govardhan Parikrama, covering the seven mile circuit before departing for New Delhi.