President performs worship at KV temple
VAARANASI President Ram Nath Kovind performed worship of Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and prayed for the welfare of the countrymen, on Sunday evening,
President Kovind and his wife arrived at the KV Temple at around 530pm and performed Shodashopachar poojan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath amid chanting of mantras by Archaks (priests) Neeraj Pandey, Satyanarayan Choubey and Sanjay Pandey.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel presented a memento to President Kovind, while Dr. Nagendra Pandey, president of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, presented Angavastram, rosary, dupatta and prasad.
As it was World Environment Day on Sunday, President Kovind planted a bel sapling on the KV Temple premises. The governor also planted a sapling on the campus.
The President also went to inspect the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He saw the gallery and Mandir Chowk Emporium. He also inspected all the photo galleries of the construction of the corridor.
Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma, officer on special duty Umesh Kumar Singh and additional chief executive officer Nikhilesh Mishra were also present.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
